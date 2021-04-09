5 Beautiful Places in London not to be missed

London is the vibrant capital city of the United Kingdom, which has something in store for everyone. Whether you love history, food, art or architecture, London is sure to leave you extremely satisfied with your trip. With so many historic buildings, quaint cafes and colorful streets to explore, there is never a dull moment while you're in London. So if the destination for your next trip is London, then make sure to visit the places mentioned below.

The Sky Garden

The Sky Garden is literally a beautiful garden located at the top of the iconic Walkie Talkie building on the 20 Fenchurch Street. The lush indoor garden has many varieties of ferns and green plants and is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass panes that allow natural sunlight to enter the building and also offer breathtaking views of the London City. Entry to the Sky Garden is absolutely free, which allows you to enjoy and spend time at the observation deck and open-air terrace. It also has its own restaurant and bar the services of which you can avail at your own expense.

Leadenhall Market

One of the oldest markets in London, the Leadenhall market is a covered market located on the Gracechurch Street. Giving you Victorian vibes the moment you enter it, this market is known for its stunning architecture consisting of multicolored ornate roof structures, stone and bricks entrance and cobbled streets. The market is also famous for being used as the set for Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter movies. A spectacular place with many food and shopping choices, Leadenhall Market is a must visit place in London.

Tower Bridge

The London landscape is incomplete without the Tower Bridge. It is a bascule and suspension bridge located across the Thames River that has lifting central sections and horizontal walkways at the upper level. The Tower Bridge stands out because of its sophisticated Neo-Gothic architecture that, along with the gentle waters of Thames, makes it one of the most pretty and photographed places of London. This beautiful blue-and-white bridge sees a huge inflow of tourists and locals alike every day and should not be missed when you visit London.

Buckingham Palace

One of the most visited places in London; the Buckingham Palace is situated in Westminster and is home to the Queen and her administrative offices. The tastefully decorated palace is open to the public during the summer months and offers a glimpse of royal state rooms. You can take a tour of the palace where you can witness the grand staircase and walls adorned with some of the famous artworks by Rubens and Rembrandt. You can also walk through the palace garden, which sprawls across 36 acres of land and is complete with various types of trees, wildflowers and a lake. Be sure to notice the flags and clocks inside the palace for they have quite a collection. You can also purchase small royal souvenirs from the garden shop in the palace. If you're lucky then you can also witness the changing of the guard's ceremony at the palace gates.

Covent Garden

Located at the west end of London, Covent garden was a fruit-and-vegetable market in the past but now is one of the most trending places in London. Boasting of high-end restaurants serving diverse cuisines, fashion stores, craft stalls and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden is best known for its theatre and musicals. The place is always lively with shoppers bustling about, chilling in the local cafes and street performers entertaining the crowd. Do not miss the Broadway-type musicals in the theatres at Covent Garden if you ever visit this beautiful place.