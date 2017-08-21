Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

4th Navy Warship Accident During Trump Admin, 10 Missing

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/21/17

Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: USS John S McCain South China Sea 1 {MID-154162}
USS John S McCain South China Sea 1
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The USS John S. McCain, a Navy guided-missile destroyer, collided with a tanker early this morning at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time. The vessel is named after Senator McCain's father and grandfather, both of whom were Navy admirals.

There have been four major Navy warship accidents since Trump took office.

On June 17, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship. Seven US sailors died. The incident occurred about 64 miles southwest of her homeport of Yokosuka, Japan at 1:30 am when most of the crew was asleep. Rescue workers discovered the bodies of the lost sailors in the flooded compartments the next day.

On May 9, the USS Lake Champlain was struck by a South Korean fishing vessel.

- Advertisement -

On January 31, the USS Antietam ran aground off the coast of Japan and sustained damage.

Ten sailors are missing after today's collision near Singapore. Helicoptors and ships are searching the 100 nautical square mile area, which is experiencing rough seas with waves a meter (3.2 feet) high. Diving operations are scheduled to begin today in order to search the flooded compartments of the ship.

Five sailors were injured in the accident, four have been flown to a Singapore hospital. The ship sustained significant hull damage and flooding in berthing compartments and machinery and communication rooms.

- Advertisement -

"Following the accident, President Donald Trump arrived at the White House on Marine One and told reporters of the collision, 'That's too bad,'" according to CNN.

(Note: additional details were added after publication about the previous collisions. That information does not affect the information given about the USS John McCain.)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Nautical & Maritime"

Nautical oddity in Virginia Beach (Article) (# of views) 10/02/2015
The Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race of 2013 (Article) (# of views) 10/17/2013
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Capt. of Tall Ship Bounty, Lost at Sea (Article) (# of views) 11/02/2012
View All 7 Articles in "Nautical & Maritime"
Total Views for the Series: 9704   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Tom James

Become a Fan
Author 44887

(Member since Feb 8, 2010), 3 fans, 144 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

As I read about these events, I can't help but wonder if "someone" isn't hacking the navigation systems of these Navy vessels. I'm sure that there is plenty of built-in redundancy, both human and otherwise in these ships.

All happened in Asian waters.

Another false flag set-up? Hmmmmm...

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 4:44:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 407 articles, 1325 quicklinks, 4737 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Tom James:   New Content
Yes, and Trump's incredibly cavalier response makes one wonder if it's just that he doesn't care, or if he had some previous knowledge...

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 5:29:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 