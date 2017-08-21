

USS John S McCain South China Sea

The USS John S. McCain, a Navy guided-missile destroyer, collided with a tanker early this morning at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time. The vessel is named after Senator McCain's father and grandfather, both of whom were Navy admirals.

There have been four major Navy warship accidents since Trump took office.

On June 17, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship. Seven US sailors died. The incident occurred about 64 miles southwest of her homeport of Yokosuka, Japan at 1:30 am when most of the crew was asleep. Rescue workers discovered the bodies of the lost sailors in the flooded compartments the next day.

On May 9, the USS Lake Champlain was struck by a South Korean fishing vessel.

On January 31, the USS Antietam ran aground off the coast of Japan and sustained damage.

Ten sailors are missing after today's collision near Singapore. Helicoptors and ships are searching the 100 nautical square mile area, which is experiencing rough seas with waves a meter (3.2 feet) high. Diving operations are scheduled to begin today in order to search the flooded compartments of the ship.

Five sailors were injured in the accident, four have been flown to a Singapore hospital. The ship sustained significant hull damage and flooding in berthing compartments and machinery and communication rooms.

"Following the accident, President Donald Trump arrived at the White House on Marine One and told reporters of the collision, 'That's too bad,'" according to CNN.

(Note: additional details were added after publication about the previous collisions. That information does not affect the information given about the USS John McCain.)