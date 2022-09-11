45's Attorney Hires her own Lawyer

When your lawyer is getting a lawyer, you know you're in big trouble!

Trump's attorney, Christina Bob, who signed the sworn statement to the DOJ that Trump had returned all of the classified documents that he took from the White House before the FBI raid recovered hundreds more at Mar-a-Lago, has retained her own lawyer.

Progressive podcaster, YouTuber, journalist and producer Brian Tyler Cohen talks with former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner about what could happen to Christina Bob, legally.

As always Kirschner is informative and entertaining, noting, "Very soon I expect to see her withdraw from her representation of Donald Trump. "