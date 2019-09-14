3rd Democratic Debate: Medicare for All; Education, Inequality, Racism; Foreign Policy, Imperialism

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source. Reprinted from therealnews.com

Part 1 The third Democratic Party's presidential debate featured all ten front-runners for the first time. In segment one of our debate discussion, we take a closer look how candidates discussed the healthcare issue. Our panelists are Osita Nwanevu, Helena Olea, and Jacqueline Luqman, with Greg Wilpert as host

Part 2 Our panel on the 3rd Democratic presidential debate takes a closer look at how the candidates look at and overlook crucial issues related to inequality and education in the United States

Part 3 While most Democratic candidates are finally shifting the debate on Afghanistan, 18 years after the war began, the discussion on other issues, such as Latin America, continues in the same old imperialist vein as before



