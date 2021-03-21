Duck-Rabbit illusion.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given) Details Source DMCA
3 Sonnets: The Paradigm Crocodiles Ahead
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I. Hamlet Said, 'What Do I Look Like a Flute That You Wanna Play Me?'
Magister Ludi plays and plays and plays
in an egg timer sandbox of quicksand
falling from sphere to sphere, counting the days
down to infinity, a bird in hand,
no beating about the bush. And no time.
Dark energy siren at war with light
that brings its false clarity -- like a rhyme --
Odysseus knew the deal, didn't fight.
As we begin the real paradigm ride
ahead, in our sacred Paragon Park --
