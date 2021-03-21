Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/21/2021 at 12:59 PM EDT

3 Sonnets: The Paradigm Crocodiles Ahead

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



I. Hamlet Said, 'What Do I Look Like a Flute That You Wanna Play Me?'

Magister Ludi plays and plays and plays

in an egg timer sandbox of quicksand

falling from sphere to sphere, counting the days

down to infinity, a bird in hand,

no beating about the bush. And no time.

Dark energy siren at war with light

that brings its false clarity -- like a rhyme --

Odysseus knew the deal, didn't fight.

As we begin the real paradigm ride

ahead, in our sacred Paragon Park --

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).