 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

3 Easter Poems

By (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, 2 series
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

PSM V37 D324 Greenland eskimo.
PSM V37 D324 Greenland eskimo.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Unknown authorUnknown author)   Details   Source   DMCA

by John Kendall Hawkins


.

I. The End of the Beginning

Jesus hated Jews shackled to shekels,

knocking over their tables one Wednesday,

saying, "Think." But they chased him with heckles.

Like Moses before him, there was no way

to get past Baal and the trappings of sin,

and M. almost cracked the decalogue

over his knee and just sat there like Quinn

the Eskimo, no jumps for joy, his slog

forgotten as soon as the pyramids

were in the rearview mirror, the Pharaoh's

soldiers swallowed by the sea. There were bids

between the soldiers for Messiah's clothes;

the sore loser stuck the spear in God's side.

Eskimo Quinn went home; he hitched a ride.

.

II. Awakening

Under a red and rolling sky

as haunted as a rorschach blot

energy finds the middle eye

and gleans the epiphanal polyglot.


.

Now rose, now lavender and gold,

the clouds combust and burn away

shimmering light bursts through: behold --

the awakening we call day.


.

O, this gray pulpy mass of brain

like a recalcitrant ghost

rattles the mental window pane

where dull memory stands engrossed.


.

Yet is shaken from sleep again

as the sun rises like the blesse'd host

pulled from the wine dark sea

and gives the middle eye a toast


.

III. Easter 1964

The immaculate white suit fit perfectly

I stood at the threshold smiling

arms stretched wide to the sun

I hunted the painted chocolate eggs

on my knees on grandma's rug

with the lily petals writhing

the aroma from the kitchen

my mother and her mother laughing

and Grandpa crippled from the war

submerged in crosswords, dying

and the priest on television, live

lifting the host up, up, up

beyond himself

up toward the painted ceiling

where two fingers touch

and holding it there

like a dagger in suspense

with high voices singing

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

and me thirsting, dreaming,

the sun in my eyes,

and the hissing lamb on the kitchen spit

still sizzling in my ears

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sonnets"

Sonnet: Second-Guessing Your iPod (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2021
Sonnet: I Was A Teenage Muscle Tough (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/29/2021
Not-A-Sonnet Sonnet (Don't Worry, I'm On It) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/29/2021
View All 76 Articles in "Sonnets"
Series: "My Poetry"

Sonnet: Second-Guessing Your iPod (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2021
Miles High (Dark Glasses) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2021
Sonnet: I Was A Teenage Muscle Tough (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/29/2021
View All 105 Articles in "My Poetry"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

The Fall or Dive of Sydney Gottlieb and Company

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 