OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/20/19

25 Ways the Canadian Health Care System is Better than Obamacare for the 2020 Elections

Message Ralph Nader
From Common Dreams

Everybody in, nobody out, free choice of doctor and hospital. It will produce far less anxiety, dread, and fear. Can you hear that, Congress and the White House?

There are more than two dozen reasons, explains Nader, that 'the Canadian health care system  and the resulting quality of life in Canada  is better than the chaotic, wasteful and often cruel U.S. system.'
Dear America:

Costly complexity is baked into Obamacare, and although it has improved access to healthcare for some, tens of millions of Americans still cannot afford basic medical care for their family. No healthcare system is without problems but Canadian-style single-payer full Medicare for all is simple, affordable, comprehensive and universal for all basic and emergency medical and hospital services.

In the mid-1960s, President Lyndon Johnson enrolled 20 million elderly Americans into Medicare in six months. There were no websites. They did it with index cards!

Below please find 25 ways the Canadian health care system and the resulting quality of life in Canada is better than the chaotic, wasteful and often cruel U.S. system.

Replace it with the much more efficient Medicare-for-all: everybody in, nobody out, free choice of doctor and hospital. It will produce far less anxiety, dread, and fear. Hear that, Congress and the White House!

Number 25:

In Canada, everyone is covered automatically at birth everybody in, nobody out. A human right.

In the United States, under Obamacare, 28 million Americans (9 percent) are still uninsured and 85 million Americans (26 percent) are underinsured. Obamacare is made even worse by Trumpcare restrictions. (See Trumpcare by John Geyman MD (2019)).

Number 24:

In Canada, the health system is designed to put people, not profits, first.

In the United States, Obamacare has done little to curb insurance industry profits and in fact has increased the concentrated insurance industry's massive profits.

Number 23:

In Canada, coverage is not tied to a job or dependent on your income rich and poor are in the same system, the best guaranty of quality.

Ralph Nader is one of America's most effective social critics. Named by The Atlantic as one of the 100 most influential figures in American history, and by Time and Life magazines as one
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
