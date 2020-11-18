25 Russian peacekeepers' posts established in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have deployed 25 observation posts in Nagorno Karabakh for observing the preservation of the ceasefire. Armenian news agency quoted a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that the deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh continues in line with the November 10 decree of the Russian President.

The statement also said that starting from November 10, 162 flights have been carried out to transport peacekeepers and military equipment.

Moscow persuaded Ankara not to send peacekeepers to NK

Moscow has been able to persuade Azerbaijan and Turkey that conditions that can thwart the agreements on Nagorno Karabakh should not be created, the Armenian news agency said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia-24: ''As refers to the peacekeeping mission, Azerbaijan and Turkey always talked about the possibility of Turkey's participation in peacekeeping efforts. Anyway, I think that we have been able to persuade our Turkish partners and our colleagues in Azerbaijan that conditions that can thwart our agreements should not be created, conditions that can push one of the parties of the agreement to some extreme methods and extreme actions'', Putin said.

Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not decided yet

The status of Nagorno Karabakh is not decided yet, reports Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia-24.

''We have agreed to preserve the status-quo, and it's still necessary to decide what will happen in the future. I think that if favorable conditions are created, relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are restored, including between the peoples at the social level, they will also create conditions to decide the status of Nagorno Karabakh'', Putin said.

''As refers to recognizing or not recognizing Karabakh as an independent and sovereign state, it can be variously assessed, but that was undoubtedly an important factor, including recently, during I hope the already finished bloody conflict, because Karabakh's not being recognized, including by Armenia, left a significant mark on the course of events and their perception."

Turkey and Russia continue to work on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a meeting with ministry officials and commanders Tuesday.

Akar spoke at the videoconference meeting attended by deputy defense ministers Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu and Alparslan Kavaklıoğlu, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Guler and commanders-in-chief of the Turkish military.

Referring to the recently signed peace deal, Akar said the framework needs properly defined terms.

Turkey, which threw its weight behind its ally Azerbaijan in the conflict, has been engaged in talks with Russia for a role in monitoring the cease-fire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russian and Turkish defense ministers signed a memorandum last week to create a joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan. Russia is sending about 2,000 peacekeeping troops under a five-year mandate.

The Russian-brokered agreement states that a "peacekeeping center is being deployed to control the cease-fire" but does not specify its formal role.

The Turkish Parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the deployment of Turkish troops to Azerbaijan for a peacekeeping mission to monitor a cease-fire deal that aims to end the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).