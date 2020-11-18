 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/18/20

25 Russian peacekeepers' posts established in Nagorno Karabakh

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Russian peacekeepers have deployed 25 observation posts in Nagorno Karabakh for observing the preservation of the ceasefire. Armenian news agency quoted a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that the deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh continues in line with the November 10 decree of the Russian President.

The statement also said that starting from November 10, 162 flights have been carried out to transport peacekeepers and military equipment.

Moscow persuaded Ankara not to send peacekeepers to NK

Moscow has been able to persuade Azerbaijan and Turkey that conditions that can thwart the agreements on Nagorno Karabakh should not be created, the Armenian news agency said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia-24: ''As refers to the peacekeeping mission, Azerbaijan and Turkey always talked about the possibility of Turkey's participation in peacekeeping efforts. Anyway, I think that we have been able to persuade our Turkish partners and our colleagues in Azerbaijan that conditions that can thwart our agreements should not be created, conditions that can push one of the parties of the agreement to some extreme methods and extreme actions'', Putin said.

Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not decided yet

The status of Nagorno Karabakh is not decided yet, reports Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia-24.

''We have agreed to preserve the status-quo, and it's still necessary to decide what will happen in the future. I think that if favorable conditions are created, relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are restored, including between the peoples at the social level, they will also create conditions to decide the status of Nagorno Karabakh'', Putin said.

''As refers to recognizing or not recognizing Karabakh as an independent and sovereign state, it can be variously assessed, but that was undoubtedly an important factor, including recently, during I hope the already finished bloody conflict, because Karabakh's not being recognized, including by Armenia, left a significant mark on the course of events and their perception."

Turkey, Russia work on terms of Nagorno-Karabakh deal

Turkey and Russia continue to work on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a meeting with ministry officials and commanders Tuesday.

Akar spoke at the videoconference meeting attended by deputy defense ministers Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu and Alparslan Kavaklıoğlu, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Guler and commanders-in-chief of the Turkish military.

Referring to the recently signed peace deal, Akar said the framework needs properly defined terms.

Turkey, which threw its weight behind its ally Azerbaijan in the conflict, has been engaged in talks with Russia for a role in monitoring the cease-fire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russian and Turkish defense ministers signed a memorandum last week to create a joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan. Russia is sending about 2,000 peacekeeping troops under a five-year mandate.

The Russian-brokered agreement states that a "peacekeeping center is being deployed to control the cease-fire" but does not specify its formal role.

Turkish Parliament approves deployment of troops to Azerbaijan

The Turkish Parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the deployment of Turkish troops to Azerbaijan for a peacekeeping mission to monitor a cease-fire deal that aims to end the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 11 fans, 28 articles, 53 quicklinks, 1411 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Russia played unfair and dirty because of possible oil pipeline going from Iran through Armenia.

Turkey, a criminal country killed many Armenians and have not been punished for it.

Fake Azerbaijan received help and military gear.

The war is not over.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 5:18:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 