25 Broken Promises: Why I Don't Believe the Filibu-Sine-Manchin Excuses

I think millions of people who identify as Democrats mean well. I think a number of Congressional progressive Democrats generally do their best in the system they're working in. I think identifying as a Republican is even more inexcusably immoral than ever. I also think the central excuses used by the leadership of the Democratic Party for its failure over the past year to do most of what it campaigned on in 2020 are as believable as the existence of Iraq's WMDs or Trump's pee tape.

In 2009, my Democratic Congress member voted for an IMF-banker-bailout bill he had been opposing. As a reward, he got front-page news-making positive events in his district from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, White House Advisor Van Jones, and Energy Secretary Steven Chu. I don't recall seeing such characters around here before or since. Their visits were pretty transparently part of a deal just like the over $1 million from the Democratic Party that he'd gotten for the 2008 election. You do what you're told, and good things happen.

In 2015, three Republicans in Congress voted against their Party's wishes on a corporate trade agreement and were stripped of their leadership positions, but four Democrats voted the way their Party wanted, and they were given a ride on a presidential airplane to a G7 meeting, photos with the president, and at least one of them apparently a goofy shirt with a Native American mascot.

When the Democratic Party, in 2016, thought Bernie Sanders might win a nomination, it organized efforts to get him called an atheist, pitched stories to the press about his campaign being a mess, rallied the superdelegates, and did everything it could to help his opponent win.

When Congressman Dennis Kucinich was holding out for single-payer health coverage in 2010, he caved in after unknown threats and/or promises on a presidential airplane ride, following numerous meetings with President Obama and an Obama event in Kucinich's district that helped frame the media narrative into a distortion of Kucinich's position.

Congress members almost always do what their Parties demand. They can vote the wrong way if there's a sufficient majority for it not to matter. A safe number of progressives, for example, can vote no on an infrastructure bill (in the absence of a build-back-better bill), but not all the progressives who promised to do that can keep their promise, not if it might be enough to actually change the outcome. The Party could take you out as easily as it did Kucinich or as it just shut out Nina Turner or India Walton.

Sometimes Congress members have to negotiate whose turn it is to get to cast useless votes for the positions they favor. And when push comes to shove, there are plenty of carrots and sticks that can be used. Congress Members who vote the way their Party wants often get special projects in their states and districts, public events with cabinet members, committee assignments, or election funding. Those who oppose their Party often have such things taken away, and even have primary challengers funded, advertising purchased against them, and at a minimum public denunciation of the error of their ways.

For the past year we've had a Democratic president and Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress generally failing to keep dozens of promises (see a highlight list of broken ones below) promises that were made on that president's campaign website and in that Party's platform. And those promises insufficient and weak as they may have been, in comparison with Bernie Sanders' or with what we might have ideally wanted were promises that generally went against decades of position-taking by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Steny Hoyer, and the leaders of the Democratic Party. Many of the 2020 promises were deeply opposed by the top funders of Democrats' election campaigns.

We've seen ample use of the filibuster excuse and, even more so, of the Manchin and Sinema excuses. But if there have been any really serious efforts to move Manchin or Sinema, word hasn't leaked out. In fact, we've been told that such efforts would be a bad idea because they'd risk losing one or both of those senators to the Republican Party. This isn't called "appeasement" in the corporate media that language is reserved for any failure to risk World War III in Ukraine.

But guess who judging by approval ratings seems to notice that the Democrats aren't really trying? Guess who appears not to care about the excuses? I don't think I'm alone. I think the U.S. public is fed up. If you're not going to give us goofy fascist bluster, you have to at least make our lives better: that seems to be the general response.

The pandemic is worse now. We don't have a dumb sadist talking about drinking bleach, but if we can't have the racism and sexism, at least make the pandemic go away why can't your serious enlightened bureaucracy do that: this seems to be how a good chunk of the U.S. public is taking things. And, apart from that segment of the public that's actually attracted to Trumpism, I think the public is pretty much right.

Imagine if it were Bernie Sanders in the Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema role. Do you suppose for a moment that a year would have gone by without major public (and some would-be private but exposed) use of massive carrots and vicious sticks?

So, a year in, I have a proposal for the leadership of the Democratic Party. Pick one of the following 25 promises to keep. This is a selective list that could be made much larger. Campaigns are packed with promises. But I'm providing a good deal of variety, and asking only that you pick one and keep it.

Some of them President Biden could do instantly on his own, meaning that the Sine-Manchin excuse doesn't even apply.