 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/7/20

24 Activists Say Authors of Berkeley's 5G Laws Had Major Conflicts of Interest

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment


(Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/ Pixabay)   Details   DMCA

Dear Mayor and Berkeley City Council Members,

As you know, the outside legal counsel hired by the city to write its 5G "small cell" guidelines and ordinance is Telecom Law, with attorneys Jonathan Kramer and Robert Tripp May. We have recently received conclusive information that this law firm has a financial conflict of interest, which would explain why the language in the 5G laws the city passed last July are so weighted in favor of the telecom industry, and against the community.

It would also explain why the city staff's "answer to questions by city council members" is so filled with inaccuracies. We will give city staff the benefit of the doubt, and assume the answers were written by the telecom lawyers, but why didn't the city staff pick up on the fact that the answers are inaccurate in regard to what the law says, or what is contained in the ordinance and guidelines that you ended up passing?

The video below contains some very important information about Jonathan Kramer. Click Here

It is a training video for 5G installers, in how to counteract community opposition to 5G, and get speedy approval. He openly admits to the installers that "I'm on your side," and he tells them "Your duty is not to the community, it's to the shareholders." He makes fun of all the people who suffer painful symptoms caused by wireless radiation, and assures his audience that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) doesn't apply.

What Kramer is teaching the installers is false. The following link demonstrates that sensitivity to electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) is recognized as a disability requiring accommodation by the California state legislature:Click Here

This link describes how the U.S. Access Board recognizes EMF sensitivity as a disability that is covered by the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). Click Here

Medical writer and cell towers consultant Susan Dana Foster describes in a letter to the Malibu City Council, dated Sept. 29, 2020, how Kramer appears to blatantly mislead the city council, giving them the definite impression that fire fighters are in favor of having 100 foot FirstNET towers, filled with antennas, next to their fire stations. In fact the firefighters had been very strenuously opposing them, because of the devastating neurological impacts they had suffered from cell tower radiation when towers were placed next to their stations.

Even more alarming, Susan Foster testified to the city council that law partners Jonathan Kramer and Tripp May are also principals in another business, Permit Team LLC. She wrote:

Jonathan Kramer, Robert C. "Tripp" May and Lory Kendirjian are the three principals of Permit Team LLC. This company specializes in permitting cell towers. Jonathan Kramer and Tripp May are the managing partners of Telecom Law Firm PC. Lory Kendirjian is Telecom Law Firm's Senior Paralegal and Senior Wireless Project Manager. Kramer describes Permit Team LLC as an arm's length away from his law business. From the website about Team Members:

"Meet the Permit Team staff. Between them, they have been involved in thousands cell site permitting matters, including new build permits, modification permits, and enforcement actions""

Foster's letter continues, "If Jonathan Kramer has a company that makes money assisting local authorities (that may mean ministers and school superintendents, as well) in siting cell towers, is he the best person to listen to the residents' concerns/demands that they be protected?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

jenny miller Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jenny Miller is a writer, activist, and freelance editor, living in California.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Chicken in Every Pot and a Cell Tower on Every Garage

Buyer Beware: An Historical Look at Bayer's Unethical Practices

EMF Assault: Coming Soon to a Utility Pole Outside Your Home

#MeToo! Believing Survivors and Exposing Freud's Assault on Truth

The Answer to the Question: Why on Earth Would Anyone Vote for Bernie?

An Urgent Plea to President Bernie Sanders

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

jenny miller

Become a Fan
Author 505777
(Member since Jun 2, 2016), 7 articles, 1 quicklinks, 26 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Email from FCC Senior Attorney that confirms that the DC Court of Appeals Keetoowah decision, which required NEPA checklist reviews, applies to all small cells, and not primarily to those that are federally funded or on federal lands, as Jonathan Kramer mistakenly told a city council in his presentation.

Dear Ms. Sorgen,

In response to your request of November 18, 2019, we respond below to your questions regarding the FCC's environmental review process. Please let us know if you have any additional questions

Thank you,

Paul D'Ari

Senior Legal Counsel

Competition and Infrastructure Policy Division

Wireless Telecommunications Bureau

Sorgen: Is it true that, despite the FCC Order last year, environmental review is still required in many cases before telecom equipment permits can be approved in our town, Berkeley, CA? We believe that to be the case due to the Aug 9 appellate court decision in the lawsuit UNITED KEETOOWAH BAND OF CHEROKEE INDIANS IN OKLAHOMA, INDIVIDUALLY AND ON BEHALF OF ALL OTHER NATIVE AMERICAN INDIAN TRIBES AND TRIBAL ORGANIZATIONS, ET AL., PETITIONERS v. FCC and the USA.

D'Ari: The D.C. Circuit decision in United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians v. FCC vacated those portions of the Commission's order that exempted certain small wireless facilities from federal environmental and historic preservation review. See Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Investment, Second Report & Order, FCC 18-30, (released Mar. 30, 2018). In vacating portions of the Second Report and Order, the court determined that small wireless facilities are not exempt and must therefore be reviewed under the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

Sorgen: From the FCC's NEPA fact sheet, we gather that NEPA review is required for wireless telecom applications in our town. How does the telecom company applicant know that a NEPA Environmental Assessmemt (EA) is required for a particular application? Does the City need to let them know it is required? Can residents require it?

D'Ari: To determine whether an EA is required, the FCC licensee or applicant must complete an initial environmental and historic preservation review ("the EA checklist"). This review includes an analysis of whether its proposed facilities fall into any of the categories that trigger an EA. As part of this review, licensees and applicants must follow distinct procedures to determine whether the proposed facilities will, for example, have an adverse effect on historic properties under NHPA will affect listed species under the Endangered Species Act, or will affect wetland resources.

While neither the city nor a member of the general public can make a determination that an EA is necessary, the Commission can review concerns raised by interested parties and decide whether to require an EA.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 7, 2020 at 6:54:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 