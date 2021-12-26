2021; The Year In Relief

Less than a week into the year, 'concerned Trump voters' trashed the nation's capitol in an attempt to 'restore law and order'. They felt it was necessary to destroy America in order to save it. Yeah. It was time to put away the Christmas decorations.

In other attempts to prove "Patriotism!®", many, who had prior taken an oath to preserve and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, beat police officers with American flags and sought to kill the Vice President of their own party.

Apparently there were no bald eagles handy to BBQ or military members to spit on.

Yet the tissue pop-up box of conspiracies says all of the Jan. 6 rioters were 'antifa'. You know, 'antifa', with their guns and their Trump flags and their MAGA hats and their Nazi tattoos and their death threats to Democratic leaders... for the purpose of restoring Trump?

Well, it kinda falls apart after that.

And why are they afraid to say they are anti-'anti-fascist'? Maybe because in simple math, two 'antis' cancel each other out. Result; you're a fascist.

History will call it the closest ever attempt at a coup. The GOP will call it a Tuesday.

If you are hoping to see those responsible for fomenting insurrection held to account, please stand down and stand by. It's almost like the GOP knows the Democrats won't seek to further divide the country. Almost.

As for the rest of the year... nothing else matters. The #SeditionOnTheSixth #DeepSixth was the closest the good ol' USofA ever came to a coup. Not since the Civil War (excuse me, "War of Northern Aggression"). Not since Alexander Haig. Not since... well, ever.

It's just another day in the normalization of the theft of democracy.

Also... sea shanties became popular for a few days.