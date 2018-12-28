 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

2018; the Year in Review (God Help Us...)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Chas. Ames       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 512747
- Advertisement -

2018 was a year we hope to quickly forget and get past.

Kids gave up 'spidget finners' for vape pens, apparently a gateway drug to the forbidden plant marijuana and opioids; so much for 'better living through chemistry'.

Except for the kids in cages. Blacks were enslaved, natives were decimated, Japanese were interned, and the hits just keep on keepin' on, kittens.

In an objective math lesson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has one of her TEN yachts set adrift causing damage. Now how many yachts does Kathy have left?

- Advertisement -

And 2018 is the first year the US budget deficit reached one trillion annually. That's 'trillion' with a capital 't' and that rhymes with 'p' and that stands for... well, trouble. Won't the Party of Trump be livid when they find out who created it.

Oh, yeah... apparently America IS great again, what with our "big beautiful medical coverage for all... no one will be left out" according to the reality-star president.

Boof O'Kavanaugh has been sworn in to the highest court in the land never having tried a case. I need a beer.

- Advertisement -

Democrats took the House of Representatives, so I guess the borders have to be torn down and rampant crime is law. Republicans said so. You know the Republicans, they were the ones that wouldn't put a 'D' on their election yard signs. Or an 'R'.

Tell me... did they lock up Hillary? I was quite surprised to find that all it took to 'Make America Great Again' was a helping of hate.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

20 years Marine Corps and National Guard, deployed to OIF. Pierce College student, Phi Theta Kappa. Single dad.

Chas. Ames Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2018; the Year in Review (God Help Us...)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chas. Ames

Become a Fan
Author 512747
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 27, 2018), 1 articles, 1 comments
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Inquire of author for 'Year In Review' of prior years.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 28, 2018 at 2:51:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 