2018; the Year in Review (God Help Us...)

2018 was a year we hope to quickly forget and get past.

Kids gave up 'spidget finners' for vape pens, apparently a gateway drug to the forbidden plant marijuana and opioids; so much for 'better living through chemistry'.

Except for the kids in cages. Blacks were enslaved, natives were decimated, Japanese were interned, and the hits just keep on keepin' on, kittens.

In an objective math lesson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has one of her TEN yachts set adrift causing damage. Now how many yachts does Kathy have left?

And 2018 is the first year the US budget deficit reached one trillion annually. That's 'trillion' with a capital 't' and that rhymes with 'p' and that stands for... well, trouble. Won't the Party of Trump be livid when they find out who created it.

Oh, yeah... apparently America IS great again, what with our "big beautiful medical coverage for all... no one will be left out" according to the reality-star president.

Boof O'Kavanaugh has been sworn in to the highest court in the land never having tried a case. I need a beer.

Democrats took the House of Representatives, so I guess the borders have to be torn down and rampant crime is law. Republicans said so. You know the Republicans, they were the ones that wouldn't put a 'D' on their election yard signs. Or an 'R'.

Tell me... did they lock up Hillary? I was quite surprised to find that all it took to 'Make America Great Again' was a helping of hate.