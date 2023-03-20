 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

20 years ago today George W. Bush invaded Iraq never receiving UN Security Council approval making it an illegal act

By Dave Lefcourt
On this date 20 years ago US President George Dubya Bush illegally invaded Iraq based on the premise Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had WMD's and was in league with terrorists.

All false assumptions as Iraq had no WMD's which former IAEA inspector Scott Ritter had maintained before the war saying all of Saddam's WMD's were destroyed in the early 1990's by the UN inspectors after the Gulf war.

As for Saddam being in league with the terrorists? That was pure hokum as he and the terrorists were mortal enemies.

Let's remember "Dubya" never received UN Security Council authorization making the invasion an act of aggression; considered the worst form of aggression against another country.

Then there was Secretary of State Colin Powell's charade at the UN in February 2003 with him holding a supposed vial of Iraqi anthrax . It was a lie of course and made for his political undoing for any potential run for the presidency.

This war in Iraq was probably one of the worst foreign policy blunders ever committed by the US.

Not only did it fail in the deluded notion of bringing freedom and democracy to Iraq but it created ISIS, the head chopping Sunni jihadists that terrorized the majority Iraqi Shiite population creating a civil war in the country.

In fact prior to "Dubyas" invasion some Sunnis and Shiites intermarried making them people who got along peacefully.

Though former US President Barack Obama formally ended the US occupation of Iraq in 2011 the US still has some military in the country supposedly fighting against ISIS remnants while supposedly helping to protect the Kurdish population in the north of the country adjacent to Syria, Turkey and Iran.

What now constitutes an Iraqi government voted in 2020 for all US military to leave the country-something the US ignores as is its want.

Dave Lefcourt

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Tell A Friend