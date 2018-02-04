Power of Story Send a Tweet        
20 Big Broken promises Trump voters must be reminded of now!

By Egberto Willies

Donald Trump made a lot of promises to his supporters. It is crucial that we continue to point out these 20 broken promises to Trump voters, whether they like it or not. As their realities start to misalign with his failed promises, some will turn against what is mostly a fraud.

Trump said GOP fulfilled "far more promises than we promised."

Donald Trump recently claimed that he had fulfilled more promises than he promised.

Speaking to the House and Senate Republicans at their annual legislative retreat at the luxury Greenbrier Resort, Trump claimed his first year in office was "one of the greatest years in the history of politics, in the history of our country, for a party, what we've done and what we've accomplished. I don't think it's been done."

That's despite a limited legislative record that includes a single, though sizable accomplishment: passage of the Republican tax bill.

Still, he said the party was unified like never before and claimed he'd now fulfilled "far more promises than we promised," dubbing his record: "promises plus."

Robert Reich recently blew that lie out of the water in his article "Trump Voters: One Year in, and he's Broken 20 Big Promises He Made to You" that everyone must read. He enumerated the following promises and explained each failure to deliver.

  • He told you he'd cut your taxes, and that the super-rich like him would pay more.
  • He promised to close "special interest loopholes."
  • He told you he'd repeal Obamacare and replace it with something "beautiful."
  • He told you he'd invest $1 trillion in our nation's crumbling infrastructure.
  • He said he'd drain the Washington swamp.
  • He said he'd use his business experience to whip the White House into shape.
  • He told you he'd "bring down drug prices" by making deals with drug companies.
  • He told you he'd "stop foreign lobbyists from raising money for American elections."
  • He told you "I'm not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican and I'm not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid."
  • He promised, "six weeks of paid maternity leave to any mother with a newborn child whose employer does not provide the benefit."
  • He said that on Day One he'd label China, a "currency manipulator."
  • He said he "won't bomb Syria.
  • He said he'd build a "wall" across the southern border.
  • He promised that the many women who accused him of sexual misconduct "will be sued after the election is over."
  • He said he would not be a president who took vacations, and he called Barack Obama "the Vacationer-in-Chief."
  • He said he'd force companies to keep jobs in America, and that there would be "consequences" for companies that shipped jobs abroad.
  • He promised to revive the struggling coal industry and "bring back thousands" of lost mining jobs.
  • He promised to protect steelworkers.
  • He said he'd make America safer.
  • He said he'd release his taxes.

It is vital that Progressive push back anytime Trump make statements about fulfilling promises. When we leave the lies unanswered, we get the cauterization of lies that morph into truth in the minds of many.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

