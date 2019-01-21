 
 
Sci Tech

15 Year Old Hits Me in the Head with a Brick, in 4 minutes and 4 seconds

By Daniel Geery

This is the brightest North Star for the survival of Earth that I have come across. This 15 year old hit me like a brick in the head. As I've said in one recent article, I have gone through the stages of grief and come through my most severe depression in my 71 years, accepting that we are at near term extinction for the planet and ourselves.

At the same time, that allows me to think clearly and without enormous emotion and further sadness, about things we should have been doing for the last 50 years or so, that I've been hollering about for that long, with untold others, and have been aware of since I was 10 and heard the bulldozer wiping out the lot next door to my home on Long Island, thirty miles out of New York City, whose overflow was destroying the woods, ponds, streams, and fields that I loved and played in. Thus I was an environmentalist long before I heard the term. I wrote more about this more times than I can count, but it was summarized in a previous article here on OEN, "Why Have Kids?" click here

Having taught elementary school for 25 years, and being the oldest of seven, from a "good Catholic family," I can only summarize that part of my life by saying that I loved working with kids and always taken them seriously. In this less than a five minute video, here is a young human that might well have been in one of my classes. I had many like her, but not quite as outspoken as Greta, shown here, though many as close and certainly as bright. Having watched climate change closely for many years, and particularly so in the past few years, my focus has shifted to dying with dignity. As I still hope to do, but this young lady has kicked me in the head to stay focused on what we can do and paints the outlines in terms in such vivid terms that I plan, as I always have, to "fight to the death," only now with much more urgency. Below is the text from the video I say is an absolute "MUST SEE!" There is nothing more important, save for those trying to feed themselves and their kids and other local problems we are all too aware of. But here are the parameters we need to be pondering and acting on every day. I was about to add "imo," but on a second's thought I would say NOW and for real. Talking time is over.

Every information outlet that is not posting this every day should be blackballed, starting immediately. OEN? Yes, I say keep this post somewhere prominent on the homepage, please. I see under 3,000 views as of today, January 21, 2019. Yet there are 3.2 billion people connected to the internet, and this short video should have at least that number of viewers ASAP. From the text under the video:

We are proud to have brought Greta to the UN climate negotiations, COP-24 in Poland this year. She was the loudest, clearest voice there, having gotten more notice in the press than David Attenborough, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Gore and UN Secretary General António Guterres combined!

Greta speaks both with clarity and gentle power. She is the world's leading voice on the insanity of our world leaders, who are betraying us all for the sake of their economic constituencies and re-election funding. Look at that determination in her eyes, and the confidence in her voice. She speaks the truth so clearly that it is difficult not to hear it.

(Article changed on January 21, 2019 at 21:37)

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

  New Content

Here is a Google Search for more on Greta click here

I encourage all students, from at least junior high to post graduate, to follow her lead. She went on strike from school, sitting across from the Swiss Parlament, with a large sign, announcing that she didn't care about their laws on going to school, if they didn't care about her future.

I would say "ditto" for anyone else who can possibly protest in a similar way, particularly those in positions of authority, such as police, military, "defense" workers, and the like.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 21, 2019 at 9:46:13 PM

Daniel Geery

Here are some related links I posted recently, also kicking me in the head in a most inspiring way:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: click here

Paul Beckwith: click here

Sam Mitchell with Carolyn Baker: click here

Submitted on Monday, Jan 21, 2019 at 9:55:29 PM

b. sadie bailey

  New Content

Wow, Dan - this one made me cry. These young people are the reason to keep going, not give up, have courage, speak out, speak up - as she did with such accuracy, precision, and guts.

Thank you for giving me a heads up for this one; I don't read here as often, due to fighting our own local eco-battles. I value everything you post.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 21, 2019 at 10:38:28 PM

