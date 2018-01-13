- Advertisement -

If you are thinking of becoming the owner of a large dog, in this article you will find the 10 largest dog breeds in the world, all of which want an owner to care for and give them affection.

The Irish Lobero was raised to carry out hunting and custody of farms and haciendas. This breed of large dog is very old, known since 395. At 86 cm high, they are one of the highest dog breeds. However, its weight is around 55 kg in males and 48 kg in females. Unlike other breeds, the Irish wolfhound has a variety of personalities and is usually noticed more in his personal whims and individualism but is rarely aggressive.

It is a docile dog of his nickname "noble giants". Tenacious, balanced, faithful and protective to their owners. Life expectancy: 10 years.

The Grate Dane is a German race noted for its large size. Normally its height reaches 76 cm high and there have been cases that have entered the Guinness book of record for being the tallest dog in the world. For example, a Great Dane named Zeus (who died September 2014 at the age of 5), reached 112 cm in height. They are generally kind to other known animals and humans. Their life expectancy is from 6 to 8 years, but some great Danes have come to live 10 years or even more.

Males 75 - 100 Kg, Females 50 - 90 Kg. Temperament: Friendly, gentle, kind, familiar, affectionate and with the right training and socialization fits very well with children.

Nicknamed "soft lion", the Leonberger is one of the largest dog breeds in the world and its name derives from the German city of Leonberg. As for its dimensions, the males have to measure 75 cm in height and weigh between 64 - 68 kg, the females are 70 cm tall and weigh 52 kg. The Leonberger is easily recognizable for its great resistance to water. These large dogs are very loyal, intelligent, playful, and friendly, which makes them the ideal dog for children. Unfortunately, their life expectancy is around 7 years.

Originally from Tosa (an ancient Japanese province) and raised as a fighting dog, Tosa Inu is a large and little-known breed of dog. The size of these dogs vary considerably, the original Japanese breed weighs between 36 and 61 kg, while dogs not raised in Japan, weigh between 60 to 100 kg and measure up to 82 cm in height. These dogs were crossed with the great breeds of European dogs, such as the Mastiff, St. Bernard, the Great Dane and the Terrier with the aim of reproducing and making it the largest and most powerful dog.

Life expectancy: 10 to 12 years

Raised as a guard dog, the Boerboel is a robust breed of dog, originally from South Africa. Its dimensions are formidable; these dogs can reach up to 70 cm in height and weigh up to 100 kg. The Boerboels are very intelligent and obedient dogs with a strong territorial instinct. They are loyal, get along with children and tend to be protective of their family and territory.

Males 64 - 75cm, Females 59 - 65cm. Life expectancy: 11 to 12 years.

The Great Swiss Boyero is another the largest dog breeds originally from the Swiss Alps. The dog is sturdy and thick-boned with great physical strength, but remains agile enough to perform agricultural tasks. Among all Swiss mountain dogs, this breed is considered the largest and oldest, with males that weigh 72 kg and measure 76 cm. The great Swiss flock is a happy, intelligent and sociable dog with an enthusiastic character and a strong affinity with people and children.

Life expectancy: 10 to 11 years.

Life expectancy: 8 to 10 years. Also known as Alangu or Paquistani mastiff, it is a descendant of the extinct Alaunt, an ancient dog breed that originated in present-day Pakistan. The Alangu is white; however, there are fawn, tabby, bi-brown or black. These large dogs are 90 cm tall and can weigh up to 95 kg. They are docile, kind, and very trainable.

The Dogue de Bordeaux, also known as the French Mastiff, is one of the oldest breeds of French dogs. It is a very strong and muscular dog that has done many different jobs, from pulling heavy carts to keeping herds or even to perform surveillance and protection of the castles of the European elite. The Bordeaux bulldog is not as big as the other breeds of the article, but it is still huge, with a corpulent body and a weight in males over 68 kg. One of the distinguishing characteristics of this breed is that they have a broad and large head in proportion to the rest of the body.

Life expectancy: 8 to 10 years

With a close relationship with the Neapolitan Mastiff, the Cane Corso or Italian mastiff is a breed of Italian origin that was bred for hunting and protection. It is muscular but less bulky than the other mastiff breeds, reaching a height of about 70 cm and a weight between 40 and 50 kg. Their average life expectancy is 10 to 12 years.

The Russian Black Terrier was created in the USSR during the 1940s and early 1950s for use as a military and working dog. The Russian black terrier is believed to be a cross of 17 different races. The males measure between 72 to 78 and weigh up to 60 kg; females are slightly smaller and lighter. The Black Russian Terrier is a calm, confident, courageous and confident dog. He is very intelligent and adapts well to training. Their life expectancy is quite long reaching 14 years, is a healthy dog in general, but sometimes they are prone to certain hereditary diseases such as hip dysplasia in dogs or elbow.

The largest dog in the world registered to date is a great Dane named Zeus who was 111.8 cm tall and weighed 70.3 kg. Zeus lived in Otsego, Michigan, in the US and to keep up with energy daily he ate about 13 kg of food. Unfortunately Zeus died in 2014 at 5 years of age.