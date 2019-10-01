 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 10/1/19

14 US Congress members urge Indian Prime Minister to lift siege of Kashmir

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

poster
poster
(Image by Subhankar Sahu)   Details   DMCA

14 US Congressmen/Congresswomen have urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns over the human rights situation in Kashmir and lift the communications blackout.

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir as main markets and other business establishments continued to remain closed for the 57th consecutive day on Monday, according to the Press Trust of India.

A statement, addressed to Prime Minister Modi, was issued on Friday (Sept 27) jointly by Congressmen/Congresswomen Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr, Judy Chu, Pramila Jayapal, Carolyn Maloney, Gerald Connolly, Ilhan Omar, Barbara Lee, Al Green, Zoe Lofgren, Andy Levin, Mike Levin, James P. McGovern, Jan Schakowsky, and Katie Porter.

The joint statement, issued on the day Modi addressed the UN General Assembly session in New York, said:

"On behalf of thousands of families across the country who have been unable to contact family in Jammu and Kashmir, we are urging Prime Minister Modi to lift the communications blackout and address the ongoing humanitarian concerns. India is an important US partner and the world's largest democracy. As such, we hope that the Government of India will demonstrate leadership and lift these restrictions. The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve the same rights as any other citizen of India.

"We also remain concerned about the surge in attacks against religious minorities throughout India, including horrifying reports of lynching, many influenced by Hindu nationalism, targeting Muslims, Christians and lower-caste Hindus. Most recently, we are disturbed to hear reports that Muslims in Kashmir have been prohibited from observing communal worship and celebrating their most significant religious holiday of the year. We urge Prime Minister Modi to make it clear that religious tolerance must be upheld.

"All people deserve to practice their religion freely, and all families should have the opportunity to communicate with loved ones."

On August 5, 2019, India imposed a media blackout leaving millions in Jammu and Kashmir without access to mobile phones or the internet while many others have been held in "preventative detention" for over a month. As a result, family members in the United States and elsewhere have had no ability to contact loved ones in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to concerns about their welfare.

Rep. Cisneros is a Member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and an Executive Board Member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. He recently met with constituents in his district that brought this issue to light and has been supportive of the efforts to lift the media blackout in Kashmir.

Interestingly, in his UN speech Modi did not mention the burning issue of Kashmir but said in Hindi that he belonged to a country which has given to the world Buddha and not Yudh (war).

However he forgot India's history when he asserted this claim. Ironically, the name of India's first nuclear test on May 18, 1974 was code named SMILING BUDDHA.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 