114,000 Needless Military Suicide Deaths Via Iraq and Afghanistan Wars

This past weekend, my wife Sandi and I watched a documentary of WWII in color. It covered Mussolini, and the Emperor of Japan. Hirohito. It covered incredible atrocities from the Auschwitz death camps, 12 of them in Germany and Poland, that killed six million Jewish people by gas, machine gun slaughter and plowing them under.

The documentary covered Japan's death marches of U.S. soldiers, Guadalcanal, and all the way to the A-bomb being dropped. The whole series made us pretty sick, disheartened and disgusted at the rise of Adolf H. and his cohorts. Those were a bunch of psychopaths, sociopaths"and really sick men.

The names of history popped up in that war: Eisenhower, MacArthur, Halsey, Churchill, Patton, Rommel, Goering, Goebbels, Stalin, Mussolini, Hirohito, Roosevelt, Truman, Midway, Battle of the Buldge, Pearl Harbor and probably the ugliest, psychopath, sociopath and most insane man in history. Bombings, missiles rained down on London. B-29's dropping endless bombs on Germany. The Luftwaffe, RAF and paratroopers, etc. Over 40 million civilians died and 20 million military.

Good grief, why do we humans do this thing called 'war' to ourselves?

At the same time, from 1965 to 1975, the USA voted to kill 58,220 young U.S. soldiers in Vietnam for 10 years and 2.3 million Vietnamese civilians. Lyndon Baines Johnson based that war on the bogus "Gulf of Tonkin Incident." Over 150,000 kids got shot up and tens of thousands suffered suicides, drugs and PTSD. The insanity ended in 1975 at a huge loss of men, women and lives.

But then, 9/11/01 hit us. Bush sent American troops over to Afghanistan to find bin Laden, and shortly thereafter, he sent more troops over to Iraq with his lie of "weapons of mass destruction." Since that fateful decision, 114,000 American kids in uniform or veterans have committed suicide from their military experience. Another 7,100 died from combat. (Source: www.stopsoldiersuicide.org)

The Iraq Health Survey shows that 1.033 million Iraqis have suffered death from the 20-year conflict instigated by G.W. Bush and Congress. That includes soldiers and civilians.

Additionally, 20 percent of military service members who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan - 300,000 in all - report symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or major depression, yet only slightly more than half have sought treatment, according to a new RAND Corporation study.

Yes, it makes me sick. I've never been to war or dropped bombs on real people, but I suffer from something akin to PTSD. I don't know what to call it, but the time I spent in the Air Force just weighs me down every single day.

So, what am I going to do about it? Well, marching in SF after 9/11 against the invasion of Iraq; organizing and participating in other protests; even being a Democratic Precinct Officer did nothing. So I'm voting for the American Shopping Party.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 8, 2021 at 8:55:16 PM

Yes, it definitely makes me sick. Why do U.S. citizens put up with this? Why don't we care what our tax dollars are being used for? We could easily have healthcare for all and free education if we stopped the insanity.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 8, 2021 at 9:24:39 PM

