Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H2'ed 7/2/22

10th Annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival Announces Line-Up Featuring 60+ Films, Panels and Live Events

Famed Detective Frank Serpico To Be Honored During 10th Annual Event Featuring a Screenplay Contest, Comedy Tribute to Dick Gregory and Whistleblowers & Correspondents Solidarity Dinner with Celebrity Host Marsha Warfield

Washington, DC - ACORN 8, in collaboration with Northeast Filmmakers Lab, the Society for Professional Journalists and sponsor, the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, announced feature, documentary, short film, and screenplay selections premiering virtually at the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival (www.WhistleblowerSummit.com). The hybrid event, set for July 22-31 in Washington, DC, will include live events and virtual screenings of featured films and panels. Recent events led to the theme for the annual conference"-Does The Truth Still Matter? 50 Years After The Watergate Break-in. The annual festival is a globally recognized platform amplifying free speech, social justice and civil & human rights advocacy. Festival passes and single tickets are on sale now.

For more information about the summit hosts and film festival, click here -- tu.be/E8leCGRDv9Y

The festival's opening weekend will feature an educational screening of the Netflix docu-series MELTDOWN: Three Mile Island presented by the Government Accountability Project (GAP) and accompanied with a Q&A Panel with the filmmakers and advocates. The National Whistleblower Day (July 30) feature screenings include Truth Teller. Additional screenings include the United States of Distraction: Fighting the Fake News Invasion with similar filmmaker panels. This year's programming illuminates a wide array of storytelling that showcases talent and filmmakers alike.

"We're excited to come together for the 10th year running to share unique and untold stories, showcasing diverse and inclusive content to the masses. This year's filmmakers are unmatched in their refreshing narratives," Marcel Reid, Festival Director. "We are honored to have continued support from our in-person and virtual audiences."

"We are proud to be back live for the 10th year to bring audiences, both in-person and virtually, an inspiring selection of events celebrating free speech in all of its forms"film, books, journalism, advocacy, even comedy and satire" said Michael McCray, Managing Director. "We're thrilled to spotlight storytelling that is transformative and demonstrates the power of equity in entertainment media."

The following projects are confirmed for the 2022 Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival competition:

Documentary

When We Speak - Directed by Tas Brooker

Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties. McCray is co-chair of the (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
