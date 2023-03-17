 
 
1000 Years of Secrets Exposed

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould deliver a fascinating conversation that starts with The Norman conquest of England in 1066, traveling up to the rebellious outpost of Ireland, and ends with the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK).

"Wow! It was a real treat to listen to these luminaries with insight into centuries of background into forces shaping contemporary history. I understand and can relate to what they are saying. I will be buying that book." Eric Krugger

Click Here to listen to the interview. For more information read: From the Jerusalem Crusade to the Holy Grail to the death of JFK

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are co-authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story, published by City Lights (2009), and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, published by City Lights (2011). Their novel The Voice, was published in 2001. Their memoir, The Valediction Three Nights of Desmond (2021) and The Valediction Resurrection (2022) was published by TrineDay. For more information visit invisiblehistory, grailwerk and valediction.net

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel.
 

