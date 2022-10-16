10+ Things YOU Can Do to Fight Fascism Today - Individual and Collective Actions



Graffiti on the wall with the message .Fight Fascism.

(Image by Ivan Radic) Details DMCA



As a five-decade social justice organizer, college educator of 32 years, and parent to two activist adult children, I was and am repeatedly asked, okay so you've defined a serious problem - in this case, the rising threat of American Fascism (Click Here) - 'now what?' 'What can I do as a single person?' Plenty!

Below is a starter list of ideas that seek to undermine the Billionaire oligarchs' class war on us, the 99%, and then turn the tide in restoring and amplifying key democratic institutions.

1. Vote, and help get out the vote via canvassing and phone banking

2. Educate yourself and others about Fascism (https://americanfascists.us)

3. Shop for Social Justice (Click Here)

4. Join and support Labor Unions: e.g., Starbucks and Amazon workers (https://sbworkersunited.org) (https://amazonlaborunion.org)

5. Switch to a Credit Union and away from Big Banks (https://cuna.org)

6. Promote and demand peace here and around the world (https://www.codepink.org)

7. Join, support, and/or start local Cooperatives: markets, farms, housing, day care, etc. (Click Here)

8. Patronize independent bookstores (https://powells.com)

9. Embrace the transformational 'Justice for All' agenda (https://justiceforall.global)

10. Avoid plastics, reuse bags and containers (Click Here)

