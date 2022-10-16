 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 10/16/22

10+ Things YOU Can Do to Fight Fascism Today - Individual and Collective Actions

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   6 comments
Graffiti on the wall with the message .Fight Fascism.
(Image by Ivan Radic)   Details   DMCA

As a five-decade social justice organizer, college educator of 32 years, and parent to two activist adult children, I was and am repeatedly asked, okay so you've defined a serious problem - in this case, the rising threat of American Fascism (Click Here) - 'now what?' 'What can I do as a single person?' Plenty!

Below is a starter list of ideas that seek to undermine the Billionaire oligarchs' class war on us, the 99%, and then turn the tide in restoring and amplifying key democratic institutions.

1. Vote, and help get out the vote via canvassing and phone banking

2. Educate yourself and others about Fascism (https://americanfascists.us)

3. Shop for Social Justice (Click Here)

4. Join and support Labor Unions: e.g., Starbucks and Amazon workers (https://sbworkersunited.org) (https://amazonlaborunion.org)

5. Switch to a Credit Union and away from Big Banks (https://cuna.org)

6. Promote and demand peace here and around the world (https://www.codepink.org)

7. Join, support, and/or start local Cooperatives: markets, farms, housing, day care, etc. (Click Here)

8. Patronize independent bookstores (https://powells.com)

9. Embrace the transformational 'Justice for All' agenda (https://justiceforall.global)

10. Avoid plastics, reuse bags and containers (Click Here)

Chuck Pennacchio, Ph.D., is a five-decade issue, electoral, and union organizer; president of the One Payer States network (onepayerstates.org); senior advisor to Healthcare for All Pennsylvania; co-founder of Our Revolution PA; founder of the Justice for All Network (justiceforall.global); producer of the single-payer documentary "Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point" ( (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
William WAUGH

(Member since Jun 8, 2016)
  William WAUGH

Is any union on such a track that if it receives enough support, it can plausibly defeat the duopoly?

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 12:38:35 PM

Chuck Pennacchio

(Member since May 18, 2009)
Chuck Pennacchio
Reply to William WAUGH:

It will take the gathering of most unions, and virtually all social justice campaigns, reaching across age, class, race, gender and geography divides. click here

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 2:48:35 PM

Chuck Pennacchio

(Member since May 18, 2009)
Chuck Pennacchio
Reply to William WAUGH:

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 2:55:02 PM

Larry Robinson

(Member since Mar 11, 2009)
  Larry Robinson

Far too late- we've been suffering under FDR's New Deal Fascism for 90 years.

In the North American Review in 1934, the progressive writer Roger Shaw described the New Deal as "Fascist means to gain liberal ends." He wasn't hallucinating. FDR's adviser Rexford Tugwell wrote in his diary that Mussolini had done "many of the things which seem to me necessary." Lorena Hickok, a close confidante of Eleanor Roosevelt who lived in the White House for a spell, wrote approvingly of a local official who had said, "If [President] Roosevelt were actually a dictator, we might get somewhere." She added that if she were younger, she'd like to lead "the Fascist Movement in the United States." At the National Recovery Administration (NRA), the cartel-creating agency at the heart of the early New Deal, one report declared forthrightly, "The Fascist Principles are very similar to those we have been evolving here in America."

Roosevelt himself called Mussolini "admirable" and professed that he was "deeply impressed by what he has accomplished." The admiration was mutual. In a laudatory review of Roosevelt's 1933 book Looking Forward, Mussolini wrote, "Reminiscent of Fascism is the principle that the state no longer leaves the economy to its own devices." Without question, the mood accompanying this sea change resembles that of Fascism."

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 4:22:38 PM

Chuck Pennacchio

(Member since May 18, 2009)
Chuck Pennacchio
Reply to Larry Robinson:

Thank you for your creative offerings, Larry. Very interesting. I'm headed back to earth now. Pace, amore e comprensione. click here

Submitted on Monday, Oct 17, 2022 at 2:40:36 AM

shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
shad williams
Reply to Larry Robinson:

I supposed it depends on whose ox is being gored. Do prefer an industrial economy or a financialized economy? Would you prefer see derivatives and collateralized debt obligations driving asset bubbles or would you prefer to see investment in workers and equipment contributing to the health of the community in which they operate?

It is silly to take the side of the financialized capitalists. If you f*ck with them, they will kill you. You do know that... right?

My understanding is that $23 trillion has gone into propping up FIRE, plus there is apparently $2+ trillion just laying around unallocated. Who would leave real money lying around?

Submitted on Monday, Oct 17, 2022 at 2:54:34 AM

