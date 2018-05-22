Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

007's Aston Corvair Wheels Super-Rich Thru Eye of the Needle?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dwayne Hunn       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 6270
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)
- Advertisement -

Great Financial Schemers Huddle with Great Givers

When in close combat with corporate-armored opponents, he responds with his deft political Ju-Jitsu, respected by friend and foe alike. However, he is wise enough to know that to win the battle for truth, justice, and the American way, he cannot be a Lone Ranger. To win, America's James Bond of politics realized at a young age that he must win many more of America's 330 million hearts and minds via building an army of informed public citizens.

So, naturally, in the 1960s he took on America's Goliath auto industry, employer of decently-paid millions. Naturally, the unknown 32-year-old lawyer and his 1965 book "Unsafe at Any Speed" won and established the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1966.

- Advertisement -

Image result for nader ralph Unsafe at any speed book
Nader's Unsafe at Any Speed
(Image by Ralph Nader)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Unsafe? Nader 2008 (2290009826).
Nader's Corvair
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
From flickr.com: 1964 Aston Martin DB5 {MID-293212}
1964 Aston Martin DB5
(Image by Michel Curi)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Ninety-plus books later, to novelistically influence more hearts and minds, America's 007 public-policy wonk wrote and titled his 2009 first novel around one of his political tenets: Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us.

England's undercover policy-making James Bond garnered some of his sexy dashing allure because of his killer Aston Martin wheels, while America's public policy making Bond financially crushed the auto industry's sex-alluring attempt by de-wheeling the killing Chevy Corvair.

After gnashing out the first few of 736 pages on his Underwood typewriter, the James Bond of American politics (AKA Ralph Nader) concluded that the non-bloody Ju-Jitsu needed had to come from the likes of the fabled "M" of Her Majesty's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

- Advertisement -

Josh Ricard, trusted adviser, editor, and poison-pen maker, lobbied that wild, dashing, and enigmatic Captain Outrageous of America's Cup fame, Ted Turner, should be his M main character. Supporting his premise, Josh argued, "It was Turner who said back in 1997 that 'There are so many rich guys in the world, billionaires... The world is awash in money and nobody knows what to do with it. We don't want the money they know what to do with, just the money they don't know what to do with.' "

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Ted Turner and Jane Fonda march 1990.
TurnerFonda
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"With Turner as 'M' we could hook Jane Fonda to glamorize the movie," sweaty Josh added deliriously.

However, with America's political 007 having been logically educated at Princeton and Harvard, Nader kept the poison pen Josh had stealthily designed for him but tossed his right-hand man's advice and cast the intricate "M" as a bifocaled, older, smiling man in a rumpled suit hanging a cherry Coke-stained necktie. In overalls, trading cherry for 30W oil, this guy could have passed as a Nebraskan farmer.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dwayne served in the Peace Corps in the slums of Mumbai, India, worked several Habitat Projects, and was on the start-up team of the California Conservation Corps. He has a Ph.D. from Claremont Graduate University, has been a builder, teacher, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Uber-rich 2% solution for world peace"

What the hell is a "public citizen"? Only tin & nuts needed to assemble? (Article) (# of views) 02/15/2018
Pope: Thou shalt do less MSG, more MDG, and fat cats will happily pay (Article) (# of views) 11/17/2017
Mark Twaining the art of Gandhi, Kennedy, and Trump? (Article) (# of views) 11/22/2016
View All 9 Articles in "Uber-rich 2% solution for world peace"
Total Views for the Series: 11696   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Carrots, Foreign Aid, Brown v. Board of Education and Israel /Palestine.

Fr. Nelson's Boys Peel Half a Banana Over Mumbai's Opulent Taj Mahal Hotel and Olympics

Golden Moms, Sisters of Fallen Heroes

World Service Corps Can Save Our Vets

Golden Ma

American Sniper -- Creating More Sheep, Wolves, or Sheepdogs Worldwide?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 