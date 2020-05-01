 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/1/20

...and we are still listening to Neil Ferguson?

Reprinted from blog.nomorefakenews.com

The British Corona middle man, seen and yet not observed

He's Neil Ferguson: the ghost in the machine.
Why do governments salute when he predicts a pandemic and tells them to lock down their countries?
Does anyone care about his past?
Why does he still have a prestigious job?
Who is he connected to?

(Image by Hieronymus Bosch)

Let me briefly clear away a bit of refuse and garbage. You can read articles about how computer predictions aren't really meant to be precise, about how the COVID model to which the US and UK and other nations are surrendering has been walked back, or hasn't been walked back. The essence of these articles is nonsense. Why? Because governments are obeying a model. They're obeying the highest number-projections of deaths"and that is the devastating point.

Neil Ferguson, through his institute at London's Imperial College, can call the shots on a major percentage of the global population.

He's Mr. Genius, when it comes to projecting computer models of epidemics.

Fellow experts puff up his reputation.

According to the Business Insider (4/25), "Ferguson's team warned Boris Johnson that the quest for 'herd immunity' [letting people live their lives out in the open in the UK] could cost 510,000 lives, prompting an abrupt U-turn [massive national lockdown in the UK]"His simulations have been influential in other countries as well, cited by authorities in the US, Germany, and France."

Not only cited, not only influential, but swallowed whole.

Business Insider continues: "On March 23, the UK scrapped 'herd immunity' in favor of a suppression strategy, and the country made preparations for weeks of lockdown. Ferguson's study was responsible."

There's more. A lot more.

Same BI article: "Dr Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator to the Trump administration, told journalists at a March 16 press briefing that the Imperial paper [Ferguson's computer projection] prompted the CDC's new advice to work from home and avoid gatherings of 10 or more."

Ferguson, instigator of LOCKDOWN. Stripping away of basic liberties. Economic devastation.

So let's look at Ferguson's track record, spelled out in the BI piece:

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Thomas Brown

I'm confused. Are the 62000 deaths in 2 months fake news? These deaths are over and above the normal deaths occurinng normally in the same time period. I don't doubt for a moment monumental mistakes have been made in individual cases because of hospitlizations in major areas being beyond reasonable hospital capacity and clinicians shortages. We all know including clinicians that what we know about medicine is minute compared to what we don't know. Is it not true that in Areas like mine that haven't been badly affected is at least partly due to working from home and staying home and following the advice of public officials albeit imperfect which they continually stress? Are the trucks full of bodies and mass graves we see fake news? Is it not true that older people like me at 70 are at seriously high risk since they still account for 80% of deaths? Im still working by the way and have the priviledge of working from home which I'm greatful for. Is it not true that previous serious pandemics have been completely averted (ebola) as an example due to swift early action. Ebi was far more leathal and contagous but the US sent scientists and doctor to origin countrie to stop it. 3 cases made it to U S. 2 died and it did not spread due to already tracing and containig it largely over seas early on. Or is that fake news. We all need to be holding public health officials and politicians funding them accountable to do the right thing by insisting on complete transparancy in all things. While i'm well aware of American atrocites like viet nam, afghanistan, medical experimentaion on humans by the army, Im also aware that they are made public and thousands of organiztions hold those accountable. Im aware of the current influence of powerful people and that they make some bad decisions in their quest to make things better. Denying this tragedy is not a help. Some things are self evident. How any one can watch new york and not understand the scale of this tragedy is diluted. And if by chance it is some elaborate scheme or plot to control 'us' it would have to be so elaborate as to have to dismiss reaality and so, if true it means whatever you write or ehat I say doesnt matter because it would make reality so agrregious and so far gone as to be too late to do anything about it. We must always be vigilant but If we cant trust that people, scientifix professionals are developing treatments and vaccines in good faith albeit imperfect, then those who would do this for nefarious reasons have already won.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:49:00 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Yes, a lot of it is fake news. Numbers are being inflated. I don't know why or who is behind it, and I don't know what the un-inflated numbers would look like.

You're right that swift, early action has been effective in cutting off past epidemics. But for this one, we started late, and anything we do now can affect only the timing and not the ultimate reach of the epiemic.

I'm in your age group. In my opinion, the best thing you can do to protect yourself personally is to take huge doses of vitamin D, along with other supplements that boost your immune system (Reishi mushroom, astragalus, Jade Windscreen). Then expose yourself to the virus in tiny increments by being out in public among healthy people.

Most epidemics die off with only a small proportion of the population ever developing symptoms. Medical research can't tell us why, but common sense says that when the immune system is exposed to tiny quantities of the virus, it has time to develop antibodies without risk of being overwhelmed by a sudden onslaught.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:05:51 PM

lila york

I want to qualify your advice for "huge doses of D3". I took 10000 iu a day for years. On a checkup my doc said that my levels were dangerously high and left me open for a heart attack. I backed off to 5000 per day (still high dose) and now am fine. Most naturopaths say 2000 per day. But I have not had the flu in 14 years and never get a flu shot.

Chris Martenson who is a virologist recommends a few others since this is your field, tell me what you think D3, NAC, Vitamin C 1000 (1500 per hour when sick) zinc 25 mg, quercetin 500 mg. , elderberry extract. reasoning is that quercetin, like hydroxychloroquine, opens the cell wall to allow the zinc to enter the cell and stop the virus from replicating. quercetin is a bioflavanoid found in beets and red onions and has zero side effects at any dosage.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:30:46 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Staying indoors, not socializing, not getting exercise, being depressed, no sunlight--all these things negatively affect our immune system. I think it's a danger to stay indoors for months, then suddenly declare "all clear" and go out to expose ourselves to multiple insults when the immune system is off-guard.

Dr David Katz has proposed a sensible system for returning to active life, beginning with the young, healthy people who are least at risk.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:10:49 PM

Nels Wight

Has a ring of sensibility, yes, Josh?

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:55:34 PM

