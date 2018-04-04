Power of Story Send a Tweet        
King Held All Americans Including Himself Responsible for US Atrocity Wars NOT His Government

By Jay Janson

MLK
MLK
(Image by Jason Rosenberg)
"Look across the seas and see individual capitalists of the West investing huge sums of money in Asia, Africa, and South America, only to take the profits out with no concern for the social betterment of the country. This is a role our nation has taken, " refusing to give up the privileges and the pleasures that comes from the immense profits of overseas investments. This is not just."

The above quote is from Martin Luther King's sermon BEYOND VIETNAM - A TIME TO BREAK SILENCE, given in New York exactly one year to the day before King received a bullet to his brain.

http://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/mlkatimetobreaksilence.htm

Click on the link above and read, or listen, to King's sermon that made headlines in bold print on newspapers around the world fifty years ago.

" and notice it is NOT addressed to the government but to the American people. (King gave this nightmarish sermon four years after his "I Have a Dream" speech, 'March on Washington.')

In this nightmare sermon, King dismissed his "government as the greatest purveyor of violence in the world" and anguished that he had not spoken out earlier, holding himself as well as all Americans responsible for 'atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945 to maintain unjust overseas predatory investments.'

Martin Luther King's powerful sermon, notwithstanding, peace organizations, anti-war groups, progressive journalists, socialist historians, and people marching in protest all point a finger away from themselves and at their own elected and re-elected government and government officials, as if to convey the idea of their innocence of the genocide being committed in someone else's beloved country - in their name, in the name of all Americans.

Nowhere in the sermon does Martin Luther King say what the government should do, but instead what Americans, should do, and what Americans should stop doing.

Though King was a minister, very few clergy supported King's denunciation of the genocide in Vietnam. Yes, genocide. "So far we may have killed a million of them, mostly children. They wander into the towns and see thousands of the children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals. They see the children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food. They see the children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers."

Next Page 1 | 2

 

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jay Janson

Wake up! Crooked, criminal media has blacked out King's famous sermon for 50 years!

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 11:33:28 AM

SHESHU BABU

King had the courage to admit reality. He did not blame others before blaming himself and therein lies his honesty and Truth. He is a modern Socrates and a Thomas Moore to the whole world

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 12:12:21 PM

Ed Rankin

And that's why they killed him...

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 12:18:24 PM

Ed Rankin

The clergy was silenced by LBJ's implementation of the 501c3 status preventing non-profits from engaging in political speech.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 12:25:21 PM

shad williams

I hear you saying I should take responsibility BUT...I have bills to pay. I need the Facebook, Google, Twitter and other social media to keep up with my friends and they with me. I have online games, the movies, HBO, Netflix, Amazon and other "content" online streaming to "get through."

I ask, Where am I going to get the time to become involved with how the US government has become the most dangerous entity in human history?

I voted but that didn't help. Even the so called progressives flaked out in the end. I don't know what I can do. Instead of us versus them joining "forces", I see many of us who are in the same boat punching holes in the bottom of it where people we are divided against are sitting.

Would a hickory wood 2x4 up side the head of my representatives be a start or should I just go about my selfish business and wait for a visit from Satan II?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 12:52:30 PM

David William Pear

Silence is consent.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 2:59:49 PM

