General News

Yes, It Was Blood for Oil: Codepink Nails the Truth About George Bush's Wars

      (Page 1 of 6 pages)
XXXX Blood for Oil
(image by Richard Behan/ composition)

Yes, It Was Blood for Oil:

CODEPINK Nails the Truth About George Bush's Wars

A Detailed History: Part One of Four

by

Richard W. Behan

Early in December of 2016 CODEPINK conducted "The People's Tribunal on the Iraq War." Two days of testimony and documentation provided indisputable evidence: Afghanistan and Iraq were invaded not to combat terrorism but to gain control of hydrocarbon resources.

The detailed history below is adapted from a powerpoint presentation, The Fraudulent War, included in the Tribunal's record.

Defining Facts About the Wars

The following statements are fully documented in the narrative to follow:

1. The Bush Administration declared its formal commitment to invade Iraq just ten days after taking office, on January 30, 2001. This was seven months prior to the terrorism events of 9/11. (Planning for an attack on Afghanistan was underway later in the spring.)

2. Also in January Mr. Bush appointed Vice President Cheney to chair a "National Energy Policy Development Group." By early February the Group was studying maps of Iraqi oil fields, pipelines, refineries, tanker terminals, and undeveloped exploration blocks.

3. A top-secret National Security Council memorandum dated February 3, 2001 spoke explicitly about "...the capture of new and existing oil and gas fields."

4. A full year before Congress authorized military action in Iraq, the State Department undertook a policy-development study called "The Future of Iraq Project."

Retired professor of public policy and administration. Author, frequent contributor to progressive websites.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Richard Behan

Facts about the war the mainstream media either overlooked or avoided intentionally.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 17, 2016 at 10:35:32 PM

John Jonik

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:59:44 AM

Indent
Richard Behan

Spot on, John. Thanks. (OMG: just noticed the cartoon is yours. Fine piece of work, sir.)

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 2:38:18 AM

Leslie Johnson

Being disabled at the time, I was researching everything on 9/11. There is no doubt that all 3 towers came down by controlled demolition, despite the 9/11 Commission Report saying office fires brought the Twin Towers down, while neglecting to mention Tower 7 which came down after Larry Silverstein and the commander of the NYC Fire Dept decided to "pull" it, "pull" being the exact terminology used for controlled demolition. It is inconceivable that 'we' didn't know. We were either tacitly or actively involved. It is so way past time for all Americans to wake up....just look at the mess we continue to be in, both here and abroad.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:40:18 PM

Burl Hall

This information has been out there for years. Nothing apparently is coming of it. By whose power is this being suppressed? Why isn't the Bush administration in jail regarding 9-11? Is an awakening in this country going to happen? Is there hope? I go both ways, I don't trust it happening but hope it does. And yes, I do my best to say it needs to happen and will.

Based on this last election, I don't think we are going anywhere and are devolving as human beings. Trump, Bush, Reagan all spoke to that "dumb down" beautifully orchestrated by the media's playing drama shows to keep people entertained. Perhaps the entertainer, BSer, Trump is our wake up call. I said that about Bush et al. Apparently, this kind of immoral, criminal and down right stupid behavior is ok in the general American political system and population?

At any rate, my feeling is we as a species are devolving, Trump is a metaphor for the general (not all) population's devolution. But who am I? I've been saying this pattern has been manifesting for years. In my eyes, the beginning was with Reagan. Though I am sure there were underground movements moving the country to this mess. Now, its blatant.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:07:20 PM

Richard Behan

Leslie and Burl;

Thanks for your comments. I'm sure you know I share your anxiety about the apparent apathy most of the country displays about the criminality of the Bush Administration. I think the reason is the failure of the mass media to seek and publicize the truth about federal government actions.

No, Burl, there's nothing new in my article (except Codepink's valiant effort). The hyperlinked powerpoint on which these articles are and will be is based is eight years old now. All the information was available on the Internet and in contemporary books--but NOT in the popular media where it should have been. If it had been, Codepink would not have had to revisit the issue. An informed and intelligent public would have demanded justice.

So what we have to do now is what we are doing. Dig for the truth and then spread the word, wherever and however we can.

Thanks again for reading and commenting.

Best,

Richard Behan


Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:49:21 PM

larry payne

If the mainstream media had not been controlled on 9/11, the world would have known from the beginning that Muslims did not attack us on 9/11. When the first tower fell, reporters viewing the scene compared them to controlled demolitions and reported the sounds of explosions. As the day went on all these reports were taken off the air and replaced with the official conspiracy theory which the media has been falsely selling the public ever since. Those in control of the media from the owners, CEOs, editors and talking heads had to know they were selling lies. If you check the hierarchy of the six major media corporations in the U.S. you will find a common thread majority in their ethnicity. The wars enabled by 9/11 enriches the war profiteers but it also enriches Israel.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 4:20:00 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Whatever the real reasons the facts are quite clear - Bush had lied profusely to the American people and the members of congress about the reasons for going to a preemptive war and staying in Iraq.

(image by en.wikipedia.org)


Bush had "falsely, systematically, and with criminal intent, conflating the attacks of September 11, 2001, with misrepresentation of Iraq as a security threat as part of a fraudulent justification for a war of aggression"

"Nuremberg stands as a warning to all those who plan and wage aggressive war" - Robert H. Jackson. "Nuremberg: Its Lessons For Today".

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 3:19:01 AM

