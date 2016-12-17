Yes, It Was Blood for Oil:
CODEPINK Nails the Truth About George Bush's Wars
A Detailed History: Part One of Four
by
Richard W. Behan
Early in December of 2016 CODEPINK conducted "The People's Tribunal on the Iraq War." Two days of testimony and documentation provided indisputable evidence: Afghanistan and Iraq were invaded not to combat terrorism but to gain control of hydrocarbon resources.
The detailed history below is adapted from a powerpoint presentation, The Fraudulent War, included in the Tribunal's record.
Defining Facts About the Wars
The following statements are fully documented in the narrative to follow:
1. The Bush Administration declared its formal commitment to invade Iraq just ten days after taking office, on January 30, 2001. This was seven months prior to the terrorism events of 9/11. (Planning for an attack on Afghanistan was underway later in the spring.)
2. Also in January Mr. Bush appointed Vice President Cheney to chair a "National Energy Policy Development Group." By early February the Group was studying maps of Iraqi oil fields, pipelines, refineries, tanker terminals, and undeveloped exploration blocks.
3. A top-secret National Security Council memorandum dated February 3, 2001 spoke explicitly about "...the capture of new and existing oil and gas fields."
4. A full year before Congress authorized military action in Iraq, the State Department undertook a policy-development study called "The Future of Iraq Project."