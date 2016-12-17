- Advertisement -



XXXX Blood for Oil

Yes, It Was Blood for Oil:

CODEPINK Nails the Truth About George Bush's Wars

A Detailed History: Part One of Four

Richard W. Behan

Early in December of 2016 CODEPINK conducted "The People's Tribunal on the Iraq War." Two days of testimony and documentation provided indisputable evidence: Afghanistan and Iraq were invaded not to combat terrorism but to gain control of hydrocarbon resources.

The detailed history below is adapted from a powerpoint presentation, The Fraudulent War, included in the Tribunal's record.

Defining Facts About the Wars

The following statements are fully documented in the narrative to follow:

1. The Bush Administration declared its formal commitment to invade Iraq just ten days after taking office, on January 30, 2001. This was seven months prior to the terrorism events of 9/11. (Planning for an attack on Afghanistan was underway later in the spring.)

2. Also in January Mr. Bush appointed Vice President Cheney to chair a "National Energy Policy Development Group." By early February the Group was studying maps of Iraqi oil fields, pipelines, refineries, tanker terminals, and undeveloped exploration blocks.

3. A top-secret National Security Council memorandum dated February 3, 2001 spoke explicitly about "...the capture of new and existing oil and gas fields."

4. A full year before Congress authorized military action in Iraq, the State Department undertook a policy-development study called "The Future of Iraq Project."

