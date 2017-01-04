- Advertisement -



XXXX No Blood

(image by Richard Behan/author's creation) License DMCA Details







Yes, It Was Blood for Oil:

CODEPINK Nails the Truth About George Bush's Wars

A Detailed History: Part Two of Four

- Advertisement -

(Part One can be found here .)

by

Richard W. Behan

Early in December of 2016 CODEPINK conducted "The People's Tribunal on the Iraq War." Two days of testimony and documentation disclosed the indisputable truth: Afghanistan and Iraq were invaded to gain control of hydrocarbon resources. Combating terrorism was irrelevant, a concocted deception.

- Advertisement -

The detailed history below is adapted from a powerpoint presentation, The Fraudulent War , included in the Tribunal's record.

Within ten days of taking office the Bush Administration declared its intent to invade Iraq. This was a triumph for the neoconservative ideology of the Project for the New American Century, and personally for Vice President Richard Cheney and 15 other PNAC members who staffed the highest levels of the State and Defense Departments. Global dominion--by preemptive war if necessary--would define the foreign and defense policies of George Bush's presidency.

A seminal document of neoconservatism, however, described a precondition for achieving global dominance: "...access to vital raw materials, primarily Persian Gulf oil."(1)

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5