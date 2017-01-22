- Advertisement -



I participated in and covered the Women's March in Philadelphia yesterday. It was extraordinary, with crowds estimated at 50,000, 150% bigger than predicted. It was an amazing experience, participating in what I believe was one of biggest activist marches in Philadelphia history, and what is being described nationally, as the biggest collection of marchers in the history of the US.

I'm thanking Trump because it was clear that his frightening presidency, so evocative of the story Sinclair Lewis described in his novel, It Can't Happen Here, inspired millions of new activists to participate in their first protest activist march. It is notable that this march was not billed as anti-Trump nor as a protest march. It was framed as a march for Women's rights and justice.

What struck me more than anything else was how many of the march's attendees were multi-generational-- mothers bringing their daughters. Grandmothers bringing their grandchildren and daughters. Fathers bringing their children. This gives me great hope-- All these parents and children had a great experience at a peaceful march, which I believe will inspire them to engage in more activism.

So we have Donald Trump to thank for bringing out hundreds of thousands of new activists. Let's hope they view their participation in this march as the beginning of a new era in their lives, one which includes commitment to activism and making change happen.

Here's the link to an album of over 160 photos and videos I took at the conference.

And here are some samples:

Three generations

Art by Ashley Woodruff

rob kall, the author

