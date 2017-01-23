Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Women's March: How to Join in the Next Step

Women's March on Washington 01.21.17 (cropped)
(image by Erik de Haan (flickr))
Over 5 million people around the world, including over a million in Washington DC, came together to raise a unified voice. Womensmarch.com notes, "But our march forward does not end here. Now is the time to get our friends, family and community together and MAKE HISTORY. Join us in launching a new campaign: 10 Actions for the first 100 Days."

Here is their first action:

THE FIRST ACTION

Write a postcard to your Senators about what matters most to you - and how you're going to continue to fight for it in the days, weeks and months ahead. We're offering printable postcards for you to download.

You can go it alone, or consider inviting some friends, neighbors and fellow Marchers over for a drink or dinner sometime in the next ten days to talk about your experience and fill out your postcards.


STEP 1: GET YOUR CARDS

Get the official card printed (see below), design your own, or be one of 10,000 people who can get a free Women's March Postcard using the Ink Cards App. If you have the equipment, you can print at home, or download the file and get cards printed locally.

STEP 2: MAKE THEM YOUR OWN

Write down your thoughts. Pour your heart out on any issue that you care about, whether it's ending gender-based violence, reproductive rights and women's health, LGBTQIA rights, worker's rights, civil rights, immigrant rights, religious freedom, environmental justice or anything else.

If you need some inspiration, check out the Women's March Unity Principles and #WhyIMarch hashtag.

STEP 3: SHARE IT WITH THE WORLD &
SEND IT TO YOUR SENATOR

Before you send it, take a photo of your postcard and use the #WhyIMarch tag when posting it to social media.

Find your Senators' addresses with our easy tool below, put a stamp on your card, and put it in the mail.

Go to their website where you can type in your zip code to get the mailing addresses for your senators.

You can also sign up to stay tuned for the next collective action.

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Marta Steele

  New Content

Meryl Ann,

In DC we just have "shadow" reps in Congress. Frustrating at times like this! Taxation without Representation!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 23, 2017 at 3:38:06 PM

