Women's March: Seattle

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/29/17

Ann Medlock
This is #4 in my ongoing series*, "Signs of Sisterhood".

My guest is Ann Medlock, founder of the Giraffe Heroes Project. Welcome back to OpEdNews, Ann. We haven't talked for a few years, since your big birthday and the project you initiated to celebrate the occasion: Help Giraffe Heroes' Ann Medlock Celebrate Her Birthday with Great Project . I understand that you participated in the Women's March on Saturday, January 21, the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated. Tell us about that, please.

When the march was announced and the great graphic appeared inviting people to make those silly pink hats, I started knitting. Haven't done that in years, but it was the perfect worry-bead thing to do with the freaking-out-energy I was experiencing over DT's victory. By march day, I'd made 18 hats, (all in the evenings, after work, of course). They showed up on friends and family in Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, and tiny Langley, here on Whidbey Island. I asked all the wearers to donate to nonprofits serving women, and I seem to have raised a lot of money. That's good because I really don't like pink and I hate hats so it's good to have more than the worry-bead benefit.

A clear win-win, Ann!

For myself as a marcher, I was kinda concerned about walking/standing for six hours in hilly Seattle, seeings as how I'm 83 and a desk jockey and I've got a little ticker issue. Bought one of those canes that turns into a seat and then left it home in the rush to make the ferry from the island. Really worried then, as well as mad at myself--the best laid plans" Heartened by the yuuuge posse of island women gathering on the ferry dock in our in-your-face hats. Four buses met us on the mainland--our island also exported a lot of carpools to Seattle and some of us flew to DC. The Force is strong with us.

So how'd it go?

Speaking of best-laid-plans, the planners in Seattle were expecting a lot of people but not 100K+. Our expert school bus driver couldn't get anywhere near the park where we were supposed to gather. That meant we got out and climbed a steep hill, not an auspicious beginning for this old broad. I buddied up with a fellow Hedgebrooker who worked for years for the Mayor of Seattle and knows her way around there. She was wearing one of my hats so she sorta owed me. Good sport, great walker and a mere 69, she kept track of me when we kept losing our group in the chaos.

At one point former governor Chris Gregoire was in front of us, not wearing a silly hat. My Hedgebrook buddy had pocketed hers, the day was too warm for wooly hats. Me, I'm looking like I felt...hangonhangonhangon.... halfway through, heart racing, leg muscles sooo pissed off.

We ducked into a Vietnamese takeout for some sustenance, and to leave some money in Little Saigon--it's close to New Year's and the businesses there were concerned the march would cut into their usual profits so hey, we needed to help out.

I knew there were kin all over the place but only saw one--had a cuppa tea with my stepdaughter at the end of the whole thing. Turns out there were 14 of my clan marching in Seattle, and four in Oakland.

The pictures are wonderful and versions of this one turned up in a lot of strangers' cameras--my grandson-in-law with my great granddaughter, wearing one of my hats. Great shot, right? I got it online--I never saw them.

Were you concerned for your safety in that big crowd?

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

