- Advertisement -

Overhead Shots Show Massive Women's March Crowds in Cities Across America by Forrest Wickman

click here

Quite an interesting series of overviews. I don't know of any cities in which the Mayor took part in the March and the speeches. No doubt there were some, and we would like to know of more who did what and where, please, in your comments.

Here is a link to photos of the Santa Fe March, shot by Risa Gandy, New Mexico documentary photographer.

click here



- Advertisement -





Risa is a world traveler and recently told me about Monsanto's pesticides used in Tahiti's agriculture that have killed off most of the coral beds, which she photographed. She is a fierce and articulate political observer, quite intent on preserving idealism in our rapidly changing world.

For a city of about 60,000, to have 13,500 estimated marchers is saying a lot. It all reminded me of those massive marches in San Francisco in 1967 and in 1968, all of which combined to de-elect the President (Johnson) and to end the Vietnam War.

Here is our Mayor, Javier Gonzales:

click here