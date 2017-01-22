Refresh  
Women's March, January 21: Overviews and Aerial Views from Helicopters and Tall Buildings

Overhead Shots Show Massive Women's March Crowds in Cities Across America by Forrest Wickman

Quite an interesting series of overviews. I don't know of any cities in which the Mayor took part in the March and the speeches. No doubt there were some, and we would like to know of more who did what and where, please, in your comments.

Here is a link to photos of the Santa Fe March, shot by Risa Gandy, New Mexico documentary photographer.

Risa is a world traveler and recently told me about Monsanto's pesticides used in Tahiti's agriculture that have killed off most of the coral beds, which she photographed. She is a fierce and articulate political observer, quite intent on preserving idealism in our rapidly changing world.

For a city of about 60,000, to have 13,500 estimated marchers is saying a lot. It all reminded me of those massive marches in San Francisco in 1967 and in 1968, all of which combined to de-elect the President (Johnson) and to end the Vietnam War.

Here is our Mayor, Javier Gonzales:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

I hope you enjoy these photos, both the aerial views of the marches, and more in detail of the proceedings in Santa Fe, the largest march I have seen here in the almost 50 years that I have lived here.

