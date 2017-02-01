Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Will the Senate's "Good Republicans" Reject a Dishonest Nominee?

By       Message Richard Eskow     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 77715
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Our Future

Steve Mnuchin, Contender For Trump Treasury Secretary
Steve Mnuchin, Contender For Trump Treasury Secretary
(image by npr.org)   License   DMCA   Details

There's compelling evidence to show that Steve Mnuchin, Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of the Treasury, lied to the Senate in both written and verbal testimony. Senate Republicans seem to be taking these offenses in stride. None of the GOP's "independents" and "mavericks" have indicated that they will oppose his nomination.

If they don't speak up, these Republicans are placing partisan politics over the rule of law and the integrity of their own institution.

False Witness

Mnuchin received a written question from Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) about the practice of "robo-signing" at OneWest, the mortgage firm he ran as CEO.

Robo-signing is a form of perjury that occurs when a bank's employees submit foreclosure documents without reviewing them for accuracy, but falsely state that they have performed those reviews. In this way, banks can quickly foreclose on large numbers of homeowners without going through the processes required by law.

- Advertisement -

Mnuchin replied, "OneWest Bank did not robo-sign documents ..."

Note that Mnuchin didn't equivocate, or use qualifying statements like "to the best of my knowledge" or "as far as I can recall." He flatly stated that OneWest never engaged in the practice.

But an investigation by the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch found that OneWest "frequently used robo-signers." David Dayen noted that a 2011 consent order from the Office of Thrift Supervision included extensive evidence of OneWest's robo-signing activity, and that an employee of OneWest admitted to robo-signing documents in a 2009 deposition.

That wasn't Mnuchin's only "misstatement." He also failed to report more than $100 million in assets when he submitted his initial financial disclosure form, and did not disclose that he is the director of an investment fund headquartered in the Cayman Islands. (It turns out that Mnuchin is registered to vote in two different states, California and New York. Neither is within commuting distance of the Cayman Islands.)

The nominee also neglected to mention that he plays a management role in seven other investment funds.

- Advertisement -

Mnuchin called the mistakes "an oversight," adding: "I think as you all can appreciate, filling out these government forms is quite complicated." Sen. Robert Menendez replied, "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand the words 'list all positions.'"

Advise and Submit

The applicable statute on Congressional testimony says that "whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the government of the United States, knowingly and willfully" falsifies or conceals information has committed a crime punishable by fine or imprisonment.

Sen. Susan Collins waxed eloquent about the Senate's responsibility last year, when a Democratic president was slated to appoint a Supreme Court nominee. "Our role in the Senate is to evaluate the nominee's temperament, intellect, experience, integrity and respect for the Constitution and the rule of law," Collins wrote.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/rj-eskow/the-dumbest-bipartisa

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Fix the Fed: Dismiss Dimon, Boot the Bankers, and Can the Corporations

The Top 12 Political Fallacies of 2012

Pawn: The Real George Zimmerman Story

What America Would Look Like If Libertarians Got Their Way

"F" The Bureaucracy! The White House Can Help Homeowners Right Now

"His Own Man's" Man: Jeb Bush and the Return of Wolfowitz

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 