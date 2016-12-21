Refresh  
Will proxy politics bring death for Madaya siblings Manal and Mohammed-Kamal?

Outside of Madaya, Syria

It was this past July that ten-year-old Ghina and six-year-old Nagham, sisters of four-year-old Manal and three-year-old Mohammad-Kamal, left their apartment near the main street in Madaya, Syria, to collect some medicine from the nearby town's clinic for their mother Sahar. As they left the clinic and headed back home a sniper, one of the Lebanese or Iraqi militiamen who have enforced the siege of Madaya since overrunning it 18 months ago, fired two shots at the girls, hitting Ghina in the upper thigh and Nagham in her hand and arm. Ghina's life-threatening badly infected wound became known via social media (two links to OEN articles about Ghina and Nagham: A Children's Story: Panic from Outbreak of Meningitis in "Death camp" Of Madaya September 9, 2016 and A Children's Story in Syria , September 2, 2016) and the Beirut, Nice, and Washington DC-based NGO, Meals for Syrian Refugee Children Lebanon (MSRCL) (http://mealsforsyrianrefugeechildrenlebanon.com), has been advocating to reunite the mother, Sahar, with her still trapped in Madaya with her little ones.

Four year old Manal and three year old Mohamand-Kamal shown above in better days. Like literally hundreds among the thousands of children still trapped in Madaya, the children are fading fast from malnutrition and related illnesses without much to eat, a
(image by Sahar)   License   DMCA   Details

Because there are only three medical attendants to treat approximately 40,000 Madaya residents, one being a veterinarian and the other two dental students, and without medicines or equipment, the tentative decision was made to amputate Ghina's badly shattered leg. According to former dental student Mohammad Darwish, he and his two colleagues have been forced to do amputations on many patients because of lack of equipment and medical knowledge, and they were simply unable to effectively treat Ghina's leg and thigh splintering wound caused by an exploding bullet, A media campaign about her case and urging medical evacuations from Madaya was successful in getting Ghina out of Madaya and into a Damascus hospital. She is now much better and is learning to walk again with help from younger sister Nagham and Syrian Red Crescent Society (SARCS) supplied crutches.

Nagham and Lucy with their new puppy, 'Lucy' on December 6, 2016. Ghina's leg is much better and she is also receiving physical therapy in Damascus.
(image by Franklin Lamb)   License   DMCA   Details

Those remaining is mountainous Madaya, 5000 feet above sea level, which last week got its first snowstorm of the December-February snow season, and where there continue to be more reported cases of death threatening starvation, sniping by militia manning the towns 65 checkpoints, and dozens of attempted suicides, some resulting in death, continue.

Two recent sniping victims were 30 year old Mohammad al-Mowwil who, this past month on Saturday November 12th was walking to his home in Madaya on Saturday November 12, when a sniper's bullet pierced his abdomen and he died due to lack of emergency medical care. Three days later a 13 year old boy, by coincidence from a Madaya family known to Sahar, was killed by another sniper bullet. And the killing of innocent civilians continues as sectarian hatred spreads and intensifies in Syria and the region.

Noted below are a few current cases here, involving Shia-Sunni sectarian politics and hatred raging across the Middle East that may seal the fate of Manal and Mohammad-Kamal trapped inside Sunni Madaya as well as countless others in East Aleppo as well as Shia in other areas.

For example, Iran's IRGC (al-Quds Force) leader Qasem Solemani has reportedly arrived in Aleppo to oversee a population transfer that would move Sunnis from Madaya and nearby Zababani on the outskirts of Damascus near the border with Lebanon approximately 220 miles north to the Shia villages of Foah and Kefraya. The Shia residents of these villages would be uprooted and transferred south to Sunni Madaya and Zabadani. Over the past 18 months all four villages have been under siege either by militia supporting the government or the opposition.

Why is Solemani insisting on the population swap before East Aleppines can be evacuated? Because Iran expects that when the carnage in Syria finally ends, the geopolitics in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon will have been deeply altered and the nascent Shia crescent will become fortified from this population transfer. This will help assure Iranian free access from the suburbs of Damascus 30 miles West to Lebanon's Bekaa valley, and on down to South Lebanon and the border with Palestine.

The on-off again evacuation of those trapped in East Aleppo has hit several new political and sectarian snags over the past 48 hours as many of the thousands waiting for the Green buses to take them to safety are sleeping rough, without food, in bitterly cold temperatures. Hopefully the UN Security Council Resolution of 12/19/2016 on UN monitoring of all evacuations might help keep the evacuations on track. If it is adopted and implemented.

Some additional examples of new sectarian political complications include the following. Iran is now demanding the bodies of slain Shia militia fighters including members of Hezbollah and various Iraqi Shia militias as well as information on the whereabouts of Shia fighters taken prisoner by opposition militia over the past five years before they allow certain evacuations. Meanwhile the family of rebels and others not involved in the civil war as well as the UN insist on knowing the fate of approximately 600 men between the ages of 20-50 years whose families said were detained inside East Aleppo, or arrested at checkpoints as they tried to leave over the past two weeks. This observer met with some of recently released families at the Jibreen Center and Cotton Factory SE of Aleppo last week. Needless to say they are very worried about the fate of their loved ones.

In addition, a SARCS source advised this observer on 12/18/2016 that Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (Nusra Front) was blocking their buses from entering the besieged Shia villages of Foah and Kefraya. Plus pro-government forces backed by Iran now reportedly are demanding that a group of people needing medical treatment also be allowed to leave the two Shia areas before anyone will be allowed to leave East Aleppo. As is widely known, the past few days thousands trying to leave East Aleppo were stranded in freezing weather, without food or shelter sleeping wherever they could find a spot. Children are being massively traumatized as their parents, if they have any, despair. Hundreds need to be taken immediately to the nearby hospitals of Atmeh, Darkoush, Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salamah where this observer met some of the medical staff last week.

Plus there is the wording of the tit for tat evacuations of the four villages' proposal itself which is problematical in this observers view.

As noted above, one key Iranian condition for the Aleppo evacuation to continue is for Shia resident of Foah and Kefaya to be allowed to leave first. Some rebels claim that the village evacuations of Madaya and Zabadani must be done simultaneously, but others claim that there no connection.

This issue can be worked out I believe but there is a more serious problem that must be fixed in my opinion and it bears directly on the chance of saving Manal and Mohammad-Kamal.

http://mealsforsyrianrefugeechildrenlebanon.com/

Since 2013, Professor Franklin P. Lamb has traveled extensively throughout Syria. His primary focus has been to document, photograph, research and hopefully help preserve the vast and irreplaceable archaeological sites and artifacts in (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Franklin P. Lamb

Regrettably, as of ten minutes ago Iran is still not honoring the agreement of 72 hours ago and is not allowing any Sunni or Christians out of Madaya and Zabadani although 750 Shia have been allowed two days ago out by the rebels besieging Kefaya and Foah.,,,,,,,


Meanwhile, SARCS and the ICRC the icrc and UN are reminding Iran to instruct their Shia militia here besieging the Sunni/Christian towns to grant them passage per the agreement.......nothing yet and hence no news at the moment about 4 year old manal and 3 year old mohammad-kamal and Christians and Sunni being freed per the agreement....Two days ago Manal's illness worsened and she needs medical treatment urgently in Damascus..........I visited the Iranian embassy here in Damascus and spoke with a political officer and he said "do not worry, all will be fine.?................How many times has msrcl heard these sweet words...........only soon to taste bitter reality? !!!!


.....likely long odds about getting the babies released to save them but msrcl and all people of goodwill are obliged to do all we can to reunite this precious innocent Syrian family caught up in a sectarian and proxy maelstrom.


Season's Greetings from Damascus and please know that virtually all Syrian i have come to know feel the same:


1. their families, among the one million who have had to flee their beloved country over the past nearly six years want to come back the minute this war end. Yes, even nearly all those who made it to Europe


2, Syrians want "SYRIA FOR THE SYRIANS and want foreign actors who seek part of Syria to leave. Western, Gulf, Iran, Russian, Turkey and the others. The Syrian people can and will rebuild Aleppo and the rest of their country.


3. Would-be hegemonists are not welcome


4. Many self-labeled "independent investigative journalist" who repeat ad nauseous the mantra of terrorist, terrorist terrorist without much idea of what is actually happening here are no friends of the Syrian people.


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:15:12 AM

Author 0
