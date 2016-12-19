Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Will Trump Provoke a Serious Conflict with China?

Thom Hartmann
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/19/16

Author 1486
From Smirking Chimp

-- Thom Hartmann show transcript

Thom Hartmann: Hello. I'm Thom Hartmann, in Washington DC. Welcome to the Big Picture.

If you watched any of Donald Trump's rallies this year, you might have heard him rant and rave against China. The way he put it -- and continues to put it -- China is America's mortal enemy, an adversary for the 21st century and beyond. Donald Trump, however, isn't the only person who appears to think this way.

The so-called "pivot to Asia" that President Obama made the centerpiece of his long-term foreign policy agenda was also predicated in large part on the idea that China is a potential adversary that needs to be countered -- perhaps by force. But is China really our enemy? Or are we just turning them into one? And are we risking nuclear annihilation in the process?

These questions are at the heart of "The Coming War On China" -- a shocking new documentary by legendary filmmaker John Pilger, that is airing in the United States exclusively here on RT America with its premiere Saturday night at 9pm Eastern, 6pm Pacific time.

John Pilger joins us now from our London studios. John, welcome to the program.

John Pilger: Thank you, Thom.

Thom Hartmann: You start out this documentary not by talking about China, but with a long section about US nuclear testing in the Pacific. Why was that?

John Pilger: Well, it's about the possibility, if not the prospect, of nuclear war. The issue of nuclear war and the risk of nuclear war was said to have gone away. It never went away, of course, and we're reminded by this current situation with China and also with Russia, of course, two nuclear-armed powers. The whole Cold War issue that so consumed us, the possibility of us, of facing a nuclear Armageddon, that's very much an issue now.

The whole issue with China is, I mean, I would use that rather bland word "unnecessary." But it's happened and what's interesting is that it's happened, it's been happening for some years but it's almost as if it's only just been noticed. There has been quite a bit of news both in the US and over here about China building air strips in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea and almost nothing about the fact that the US has surrounded China with some four hundred military bases that stretch all the way from Australia through the Pacific up through Asia, Korea, Japan and across Eurasia.

And that's one of the, probably the most revealing maps I've used in the documentary, based on David Vine's excellent research in Base Nation which shows China encircled as if by some noose and these are, as I say, warships, bombers, battle groups. The US Navy has low draft ships just outside Chinese waters. This is the kind of provocation, the kind of scenario if you like, just before a war.

But why? It makes no sense and of course it's all about dominance and the US feeling insecure, at least the administrations in the US feeling that they, their position as top dog in the world is being challenged.

Thom Hartmann: You in the movie describe an incident in Okinawa during the Cuban Missile Crisis that, you know, I was alive during the Cuban Missile Crisis, I had no recollection of that or had that story ever been told. Tell us about that. And what should that incident tell us?

John Pilger: Well, it's interesting isn't it? You're right, I was also alive then and I remember the Cuban Missile Crisis very well. And there was no suggestion of a possible threat in the East. But in fact what happened was, and we have one of the former missileers who gave a testimony to a United Nations Committee that a false order was received in a Mace missile site on Okinawa. These Mace missiles were aimed at China and at North Korea. A couple were aimed at the Soviet Union but mostly at China.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.thomhartmann.com
Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

1. Trump has loans from the Bank of China. Maybe he thinks a conflict will give him cover to be a deadbeat, as he has a history of being.

2. Trump's advisors include a handful of neo cons, with the goal of bombing Iran (See Bolton's Bomb Iran oped and the anti-Muslim bias of Flynn.


For China, Iran is a national security interest, as they get 10% of their energy from Iran, and it is an important market. China is a close military ally of Iran, being its main supplier of weapons and certainly prepared to defend its economic and military ally.


In addition, Russia is a military ally with Iran and also has sold it many weapons.


If Trump's advisors like Flynn, Bolton, Hadley, and Woolsey (who helped write the PNAC plan for world domination by fighting 7 wars in the Mid East starting with Iraq and ending with Iran) push him to bomb Iran, after inventing some "violations" of the Iran Deal, it will mean a military confrontation with both China and Russia (not to mention another ally, Iraq).


Bomb Iran means risking WWIII, with at least 3 nuclear powers involved, 2 defending Iran, one attacking it. If Trump does not mean to provoke a war with Iran, why did he chose this group of advisors who are on record as pushing to bomb Iran?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:32:20 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2902 quicklinks, 10954 comments, 177 diaries


  New Content

For a related article linked to by Sheila Samples click here

And my reply to that article, as I reiterate here:

Here we have a glimpse of a Trump reaction, namely mindless lunacy. Countries have gone to war over less than this, long before thousands of nuclear weapons were bristling around the globe. With China and its ally, Russia, having nuclear weapons pointed our way, we are watching an utter imbecile take over the country. Seeing this outburst before Trump is even officially nominated is a glimpse down the dark rabbit hole of no-return that we're headed into.

While it's major cause for wonder why the U.S. is dicking around all over the world (with a thousand military bases anywhere the military wants, along with spy vehicles covering the planet), especially in the seas off China, the immediate response should have been--behind closed doors for a starter--"We will promptly be reevaluating our policies on this matter, then requesting a meeting with you on these and related issues, looking for common ground and ways we might better cooperate."

That anyone finds this matter "Funny," without even an explanation, says more about their degenerate state of mind than I possibly can.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 7:08:30 PM

shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 11 fans, 17 articles, 1 quicklinks, 566 comments


  New Content

If one peruses the assortment of advisors selected by the president elect it is undeniable we are looking at a war cabinet?

One must also ask could the president elect be slightly shy of a full load?, and while he is assembling a boat load hawks and oligarchs can all of them together be missing a few marbles?? Or is this a feint to push others into more defense spending while the US withdraws somewhat to regroup? This regrouping would including downsizing the largest landlord and user of energy in the world.

Are the factions in the ruling elite so destructive as to allow a president to seek friendship with Russia but war with Russia's friends, China and Iran? So what gives? Why are we being given this scenario?

So...Is there a possibility that the US will actually cooperate with Russia/Iran and maybe Turkey over ridding Syria of terrorists and of course rebuilding its rubblerized cities or are we going to have a low grade guerilla opposition against the Syrian people?

I see a lot of crow that will have to be eaten as the president elect and his company get the message.

Who is going to pay for 800-1000 US military bases around the world? We should stop paying taxes and let the ruling elites use their own ill gotten gains to pay for these monstrosities. We can longer talk smack and expect everyone to jump high in response, especially China and Russia.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:21:16 AM

Indent
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to shad williams:   New Content
The problem with a tax boycott is that the first cuts will be in Medicare, education, and social services to the needy. We need a revolution, which may include selective boycotts but also mass protest, etc etc. I think the Civil Rights Movement is the perfect model: use all means available with unrelenting perseverance. This also worked in 10 totalitarian nations in Eastern Europe in 1989., When the fat cats start to fall, get out of the way!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:24:01 AM

