From Paul Craig Roberts Website

I am fortunate that I grew up during a time when, despite the lies and disinformation, both private greed and government were checked by a sometimes honest media and an alert population. The power of the people's votes had not yet been eclipsed by the power of campaign contributions.

Truth mattered, and those who lost their integrity were shamed.

Today's world is different. We have no media, only a Ministry of Propaganda, except for parts of the Internet, and the Internet itself is in the hands of a few, such as Google, who are easily suborned by the oligarchic forces that run The Matrix. Now that independent Internet sites, rather than the NY Times, Washington Post, and presstitute TV, are controlling explanations, as Donald Trump's election makes clear, the independent part of the Internet finds itself along with Trump in the crosshairs of the ruling oligarchs and their presstitute media.

It remains to be seen what Trump's election will mean.

If I were a young man in need of a career, it is unlikely I would find one by speaking the truth.

Of all the things that are endangered in America today, truth is the most endangered. Without truth we cannot save civil liberty, democracy, wildlife, the environment, the working class, health care and old age security, or the planet from nuclear war and environmental destruction.

Truth is the bottom line.

And in America nothing is less respected by the ruling elite and the presstitute media than truth.