Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Useless Impotent Democrats Will Not Lift a Finger to Fight Trump

By       Message Ted Rall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/4/17

Author 66949
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Smirking Chimp

Democrats - panoramio
Democrats - panoramio
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

"There's no savior out there." That's a line from "Lord's Prayer," a song written by TV Smith for the Lords of the Church, a band that trafficked in 1980s melodic punk. Here's some more:

"There ain't no savior out there

"Your stairway to heaven leads nowhere

"Don't look to me for emancipation

"You are your only salvation."

That's my message to Americans who want to resist Donald Trump and his works -- or more precisely the policies of the most right-wing cabinet in American history. Waiting for divine intervention is lunacy. If you're serious about slowing down the Pencites, you'd better get ready to take them on yourselves.

- Advertisement -

You sure won't be able to count on the Democratic Party.

Take Trump's cabinet nominees -- please! In the old days, Democrats would only have needed 40 senate seats to filibuster a would-be attorney general accused of racism, an energy secretary who forgot the name of his own department and a sitting CEO of ExxonMobil as secretary of state.

Unfortunately for the republic, then-majority leader Harry Reid was such a fool that he thought Democrats would never lose another election. So, in a fit of staggering ahistoricity, he eliminated the filibuster for most nominees in 2013. As a result Trump will probably get all his picks, perhaps minus Jeff Sessions because he's widely disliked by his colleagues.

OK, so unless you're a character in the too generously reviewed movie "Arrival," what's past is past, no do-overs. But Democrats don't seem to have much appetite for anti-Trump combat even when you consider their new self-imposed limits.

Democrats' approach to policy is likely to boil down to "let the Republicans do what they want, then take the blame when they overreach." They may even let the GOP repeal the Affordable Care Act, the Obama Administration's sole major policy achievement. "Republicans are about to learn that there's a big difference between being against something and being for something," said Steve Israel (D-New York). "They've already stumbled out of the gate, and we should let them continue to stumble." Unasked: How many Americans will die for a tactic?

- Advertisement -

On the nominees, look for bureaucratic foot-dragging of approvals with procedural votes and other stalling tactics. "I don't want to needlessly prevent President Trump from being successful," Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) told The Politico. "But accelerating the confirmation of unacceptable candidates who have views that are outside the mainstream is not constructive." In the end, though, those unacceptable candidates will get their gigs.

Dems even plan to try to find common ground on rebuilding infrastructure -- an admirable goal that I've pushed for years. But Trumpism is already so extreme that Democrats ought to ask themselves whether they're missing the fuhrer for the trees: is it possible to get behind an autobahn without endorsing the tyrant who builds it?

If they really wanted to mount a resistance to Trump, Congressional Democrats could do so with considerably more vigor.

Notably, any single senator can place a personal "hold" on a nominee or bill. There's no time limit or limit on the number of holds. In 2008, for example, Tom Coburn (R-Oklahoma) placed a hold against a funding bill for 12 federal programs. A hold only goes away one of two ways: the senator lifts it, or 60% of the Senate votes against it. Democrats could use the hold to replace the filibuster Reid got rid of.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto." He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1963, raised in Kettering, Ohio and graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1981. His first cartoons were published (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Revolution Will Not Be Deactualized

Coverage of the anti-NSA Protest is an Example of a New Way to Disseminate Government BS

Now, A Postmortem By Someone Who Actually Saw Trump's Win Coming

Hillary Cheated

Our Suicidal Ruling Class: Why Won't the Rich and Powerful Try to Save Themselves?

How the US media marginalizes dissent

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kyle Gordy

Become a Fan
Author 84177

(Member since Nov 30, 2012), 1 fan, 4 articles, 88 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

The real reason the Democrats aren't fighting Trump is it's not about ideology but money. Dems have a cash cow with Trump. Contributions are way up and election season is over. Getting elected now and then isn't the goal. Getting the most from donors is.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017 at 9:43:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 