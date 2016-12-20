Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Who profits from Turkey's "Sarajevo moment"?

By       Message Pepe Escobar     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 5   Well Said 5   News 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/20/16

Author 73066
Become a Fan
  (163 fans)
- Advertisement -

From RT

Russia's late ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov flown home after airport ceremony
Russia's late ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov flown home after airport ceremony
(image by YouTube, Channel: euronews (in English))   License   DMCA   Details

Let's cut to the chase: Ankara 2016 is not Sarajevo 1914. This is not a prelude to WWIII. Whoever plotted the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov -- a cool, calm, collected old-school diplomat -- risks a mighty blowback.

The assassin, Mevlut Mert Altintas, was a 22-year-old police academy graduate. He was suspended from the Turkish National Police (TNP) over suspected links to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO) after the failed July 15 putsch against Erdogan but returned to duty in November.

It's no secret Gulenists heavily infiltrate the TNP; so a particular outcome of the attack will be an, even more, relentless Erdogan/AKP crackdown on the Gulen network. The Turkish investigation will have to focus not only on the (major) security service fail at Ankara's modern art center -- but way beyond. It's not very reassuring that Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu put out a terse statement a very long three hours after the facts.

The killer in a black suit and tie shouted slogans about revenge "for Aleppo" -- the requisite "Allahu Akbar" included -- in both Turkish and broken Arabic, something that might establish a connection to an Islamist group's rhetoric, although that's not conclusive evidence.

Timing is crucial. The hit happened only one day before the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran were scheduled to meet in Moscow for a key Syria strategic discussion. They were already closely in touch for the past few weeks on how to strike a comprehensive deal on Aleppo -- and beyond.

- Advertisement -

And this right after the crucial, previously established Putin-Erdogan agreement, which implied no less than thousands of "moderate rebels" responding to Turkey's commands being able to use a "corridor" out of Aleppo. Ankara was fully on board with the plan. That in itself eliminates the possibility of an Ankara-provoked false flag.

President Putin for his part made it very clear he wants to be informed on who "directed" the killer. That's something that could be interpreted as subtle code for Russian intel already very much in the know.

The Big Picture

On the bilateral front, Moscow and Ankara are now working close together on counter-terrorism. Turkey's defense minister was invited to Russia for anti-air defense system negotiations. Bilateral trade is booming again, including the creation of a joint investment fund. On the all-important energy front, Turkish Stream, despite the Obama administration's obsession about its derailment, became the subject of state law in Ankara earlier this month.

Atlanticists are appalled that Moscow, Ankara and Tehran are now fully engaged in designing a post-Battle of Aleppo Syrian future, to the graphic exclusion of the NATO-GCC combo.

- Advertisement -

It's under this context that the recent alleged capture of a bunch of NATO-GCC operatives -- deployed under the US-led-from-behind "coalition" -- by Syrian Special Forces in Aleppo must be interpreted.

Syrian member of Parliament Fares Shehabi, the head of the Chamber of Commerce in Aleppo, published the names of the apprehended coalition officers; most are Saudi; there's one Qatari; the presence of one Moroccan and one Jordanian is explained by the fact Morocco and Jordan are "unofficial" GCC members.

And then there's one Turk, one American (David Scott Winer) and one Israeli. So NATO shows up only via two operatives, but the NATO-GCC link is more than established. If this information proceeds -- and that's still a big "if" -- these may well be coalition military personnel and field commanders, formerly advising "moderate rebels" and now a formidable bargaining chip in the hands of Damascus.

Both NATO and GCC remain absolutely mum; not even non-denial denials have materialized. That might imply a made in the shade deal for the release of the high-value prisoners, further strengthening Damascus' grip.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Well Said 5   News 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Putin is driving Washington nuts

You Want War? Russia is Ready for War

Why Qatar wants to invade Syria

All aboard the New Silk Road(s)

It was Putin's missile?

Where is Prince Bandar?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2905 quicklinks, 10964 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

I saw a recent article on a most related topic but forget where; here is an older version that said about the same thing click here

My recollection is that Erdogen hired 8,000 police with little training (four months), eradicating formal training facilities, to replace 30,000 well trained police (four years of training) that he didn't trust, but who, according to the article, showed no signs of "going after him." Sorry I don't have that direct link, hopefully a more resourceful reader can locate it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:51:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 27 fans, 33 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2036 comments, 73 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

I feel Pepe minimized the significance of the assassination of the Russian ambassador. This was a huge move, and part of the continuing escalation led by the United States. We are seeing a war unfold, but Russia is taking its steps wisely. Even an outrageous act like this one will not be met by precipitous action. Russia will take protective measures and merely continue to pursue its own plans toward absolute victory against the US-NATO, hopefully without firing a shot.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:00:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Peter Duveen:   New Content
US had nothing to do with it.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:17:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 12 articles, 1165 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Peter Duveen:   New Content

The transnational criminal cabal (led by the US deep state) reeks of Gladio with all the criminal underworld techniques and tactics playing out on a much larger scale on the international scene than ever before. More dangerous than anytime since WWII and is in a race to survive "The bell tolls for thee" before Trump's Inauguration.

"This was a huge move, and part of the continuing escalation led by the United States"

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:35:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Peter Duveen:   New Content

It is possible the US had a hand in this but one can't be sure. The US is more vulnerable than Russia to similar attacks. Once started, these things can't be put back into the bottle easily. But Pepe is right about this not being a lone wolf shooting. A 22-yr old youth is most likely directed by someone.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:33:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 