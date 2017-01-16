Refresh  
Who owns Donald Trump? Wall St = the Deep State

NYSE Wall St 2002
NYSE Wall St 2002
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

This essay explores how Donald Trump uses fake attacks, phony fights, and public condemnation against those with whom he conspires to rule: the classic example is his attacks on Goldman-Sachs, and I then use this example to illuminate the fake feuds with the Deep State, the CIA, and the FBI.

In understanding how he operates, we are able to see who is projecting the fake images that the public and media is expected to take as real, as in Plato's Allegory of the Cave. Those who detect the deception are then called out for being fake news. This modus operandi has allowed the Deep State, with Donald Trump as figurehead, and ultimately controlled by Wall St, to destroy the last remnants of democratic government and create a full-blown American version of fascism, the marriage of state power and corporate wealth, now not only controlling the incoming regime but occupying the White House.

Donald Trump Once Sued The Hedge Fund Managed By His Campaign ...
Donald Trump Once Sued The Hedge Fund Managed By His Campaign ...
(image by dealbreaker.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Trump called hedge fund managers "murderers,' then selected Goldman-Saches hedge fund manger Stephen Mnunchin Secretary of the Treasury.

Let's begin with the Trump attacks on Goldman-Sachs, from Wall Street on Parade:

"During the primary campaign, when it emerged that Trump's opponent Ted Cruz had received a loan from Goldman Sachs, Trump said that Cruz was 'owned' by Goldman Sachs."

"During his political campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly railed against Wall Street with a specific focus on Goldman Sachs. In the final days of his campaign, Trump released an advertisement"that featured his opponent, Hillary Clinton, shaking hands with Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. As the image flickers on the screen, Trump does a voice over, stating: 'It's a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.' As the ad ends, Trump bares his soul: 'I'm doing this for the people and for the movement and we will take back this country for you and we will make America great again'."

In these attacks, Trump paints Goldman-Sachs as the enemy, in alliance with his rival, Hillary Clinton. If he can equate Clinton to Wall St (not hard to do, in fact: Wall St. supports whoever they think will have nominal power), he can defeat her on his (fake) populist appeal to ordinary people.

Does Occupy (Wall Street) signal the death of contemporary art? Fight The Vampire Squid by Molly Crabapple
Does Occupy (Wall Street) signal the death of contemporary art? Fight The Vampire Squid by Molly Crabapple
(image by dullhunk)   License   DMCA   Details
Here is the epic takedown of Goldman Sachs, by Matt Tabbai:

""The world's most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money. In fact, the history of the recent financial crisis [2008], which doubles as a history of the rapid decline and fall of the suddenly swindled dry American empire, reads like a Who's Who of Goldman Sachs graduates."

So that was the attack and link to Clinton. Now to the reality, which shows that this was a charade.

Let's look at the fact that Trump is deeply indebted to Wall St and Goldman-Sachs. Marcketwatch reports:

" Trump's debt is held by more than 150 Wall Street firms. The New York Times has reported that Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company holds a loan on an office tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a building that is 30 percent owned by Donald Trump."

"Some of the Trump debt held by Wall Street firms, according to media reports, includes Donald Trump's personal guarantee in the event of a default. The true owners of other Trump debt are shielded behind secretive Limited Liability Corporations""

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

Donald Trump has come to power with many lies, one of the most obvious of which were his attacks on Wall St, which will in a week fill the White House, in a model which most closely resembles Mussolini's definition of fascism.

I show how this model has also been employed in a conspiracy in which the CIA and FBI help defeat Clinton while being involved in a fake fight with Trump, who, having won, now says: "I am a big fan of intelligence"

I further show how the heart of the Deep State which has elected Trump, as figurehead, is Wall St, which since Dulles has had a revolving door with the CIA.

The revolving door is the modern term for Mussolini's "merger of the state and the corporations" which he called fascism, or corporatocracy.

The state and Wall St (and all whom it owns, including Trump) are not only merged: they are identical. Fascism has come to America, using the puppet show of deep collusion and public feuds to conceal its true nature.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 16, 2017 at 5:10:48 PM

