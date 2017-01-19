- Advertisement -



Debt

(image by worldbank.org) License DMCA Details



Bush inherited a large budget surplus and a national debt of over 5 trillion. On the date his first budget took effect,the debt was 5.8 trillion. On the last day of his 8th budget, the debt was 12.8 trillion, a rise of about 110%, exceeded only by Reagan, who had tripled the debt.



When the first Obama budget took effect, therefore,the debt was 12.8 trillion,and today it is about 20. trillion,a rise of about 60% The essential figure is not the size of the debt but its ratio to the GDP. A person who makes 20K a yr with a 20K debt is heavily burdened. A millionaire with a 20K debt feels nothing.

Some argue the last Bush budgets were controlled by the Democratic Congress, but this is not true. In 2008, Bush asked for 3.1 trillion to spend and he was granted exactly 3.1 trillion. His rosy predictions of government revenue and underestimation of the cost in both lost revenue and increased govt welfare overhead led to the largest deficit in US history.



Obama was able to get 200 billion, during the period of the last Bush budget, to jumpstart his stimulus program....so,to be fair, we can reduce the final Bush debt to 12.6 trillion,still well over 100% of where he started. And so Obama debt rises from 12.6 to 18.2 trillion,most likely 19 trillion by time his last budget expires....arise of about 50%.



In more than doubling the debt, Bush actually lost private sector jobs (Clinton has added 23 million); and in raising the debt 50%, Obama will have added about 12 million jobs. Very important is what you get for what you spend!





A clear way to understand the Bush and Obama performances is to compare debt to GDP ratios. It is a fact that since the end of WWII, all Republican Presidents have seen an increase in the debt burden, and all Democrats have seen a decrease. How about Bush and Obama?

- Advertisement -



Governmental Deficit Spending

(image by u-s-history.com) License DMCA Details



- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3