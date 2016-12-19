Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

White Nationalism in the Oval Office and the Suppression of Dissent

By       Message Henry Giroux     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/19/16

Author 502164
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Smirking Chimp, Original at Truthout

No to racism
No to racism
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Under President Trump, Americans are entering an historical conjuncture in which intolerant and racist ideologues are ascending to top White House posts.

Some of the most egregious appointments thus far have included Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Stephen Bannon as chief White House strategist, Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA and Tom Price as secretary of health and human services. All of these men are poised to promote policies that will increase the misery, suffering and policing of the vulnerable, sick and poor.

In increasingly overt ways, racism is becoming the major ideological force for establishing terror as a weapon of governance. Not only did Trump make "law and order" a central motif of his presidential campaign, he also amplified its meaning in his attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement and his depiction of Black neighborhoods as cauldrons of criminal behavior.

The repressive racial state is certain to intensify and expand under Jeff Sessions -- a strong advocate of mass incarceration and the death penalty, and a white nationalist spokesman for the Old South. The Nation's Ari Berman observes that Sessions is "the fiercest opponent in the Senate of immigration reform, a centerpiece of Trump's agenda, and has a long history of opposition to civil rights, dating back to his days as a US Attorney in Alabama in the 1980s."

Sessions has a long history of racist rhetoric, insults and practices, including opposing the Voting Rights Act and addressing a Black lawyer as "boy." He was denied a federal judgeship in the 1980s because his colleagues claimed that he made racist remarks on a number of occasions. Sessions has also called organizations, such as the ACLU, NAACP and the National Council of Churches "un-American" because of their emphasis on civil rights, which he has portrayed as being shoved down the throats of the American public. He was also accused of falsely prosecuting Black political activists in Alabama for voting fraud.

- Advertisement -

Sessions' racism often merges with his religious fundamentalism. As Miranda Blue observes, he has "dismissed immigration reform as 'ethnic politics' and warned that allowing too many immigrants would create 'cultural problems' in the country. Earlier this year, he cherry-picked a couple of Bible verses to claim that the position of his opponents on the immigration issue is 'not biblical.'"

Under Sessions, a racist militarism is set to serve as an organizing principle to legitimate ultra-nationalist endeavors to create a society strongly shaped by white nationalists. As Andrew Kaczynski points out, Sessions made his racist principles clear while appearing on the Matt & Aunie talk radio show on WAPI.

Sessions has praised Trump's stance on capital punishment by pointing to Trump's "1989 newspaper ads advocating the death penalty for five young men of color accused of raping a jogger in Central Park." Sessions made these comments knowing full well that the Central Park Five were not only exonerated by DNA evidence after serving many years in jail, but were also awarded a wrongful conviction settlement, which ran into millions of dollars. Moreover, Sessions was aware that Trump had later criticized the settlement calling it a disgrace, while suggesting that the Central Park Five were guilty of a crime for which they should not have been acquitted in spite of the testimony of Matias Reyes, who confessed to raping and attacking the victim.

Sessions' racism was on full display when he stated in the interview that Trump "believes in law and order and he has the strength and will to make this country safer." He then added: "The biggest benefits from that, really, are poor people in the neighborhoods that are most dangerous, where most of the crime is occurring." Trump's tweets falsely alleging voter fraud in order to defend the ludicrous claim that he won the popular vote is ominous because they suggest that in the future he could allow Sessions to make it more difficult for poor minorities to vote.

At the same time, Sessions is far from an anomaly and only one of a number of prominent officials appointed in the Trump administration who are overtly racist and run the gamut in arguing for a Muslim registry, to suppressing voter rights, to producing social and economic policies that target immigrants and Black people.

- Advertisement -

For example, Trump's appointment of Stephen Bannon as senior counselor and chief White House strategist is deeply disturbing. Bannon is an incendiary figure whom critics as politically diverse as Glenn Beck and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont have accused of being a racist, sexist, anti-Semite. While the head of Breitbart News, Bannon courted white nationalists, neo-Nazi groups and other far-right extremists. In doing so, Amy Goodman points out, he helped to rebrand "white supremacy [and] white nationalism, for the digital age" under the euphemistic brand of the "alt-right."

Bannon is on record stating that only property owners should vote; stating to his ex-wife that he did not want his twin daughters "to go to school with Jews;" calling conservative commentator Bill Kristol a "Republican spoiler, renegade Jew;" and publishing incendiary headlines on Breitbart's website, such as "Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?" and "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy."

What we see in Trump and his advisers and appointees is an America that embraces the values and ideals of an ultra-nationalist and militarized white public sphere. Even before Trump takes office, the threat of authoritarianism is becoming visible, "exploding in our face, through racist attacks on school children, the proliferation of swastikas around the country, name-calling, death threats, and a general atmosphere of hate," in the words of Rebecca Gould.

Given the vice-president-elect's abysmal record on women's issues, there is also little doubt that the war on women's reproductive rights will accelerate under the Trump administration. As NARAL Pro-Choice America Senior Vice President Sasha Bruce has observed, "With the selection of Tom Price as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Donald Trump is sending a clear signal that he intends to punish women who seek abortion care. Tom Price is someone who has made clear throughout his career that ... he wants to punish us for the choices we make for our bodies, our futures, and our families."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://henrygiroux.com
Henry A. Giroux currently holds the McMaster University Chair for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the English and Cultural Studies Department and the Paulo Freire Chair in Critical Pedagogy at The McMaster Institute for Innovation & Excellence in Teaching & Learning. He also is a Distinguished Visiting Professor at Ryerson University. His most recent books include more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Plague of American Authoritarianism

America At War With Itself: The Sandstorm

Thinking Dangerously in the Age of Normalized Ignorance

Beyond Dystopian Visions in the Age of Neoliberal Authoritarianism

Assassination Talk, the Banality of Evil, and the Paranoid State of American Politics

Terrorizing School Children in the American Police State

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 46 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2539 comments, 240 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Well, You know, Hillary would have been worse. Really.

/sarcasm.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:40:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Your article is both pointed and wise. Hate speech is the prelude to hate crimes: those who rule without consent must rule with violence, intimidation, and deception. Hitler, Mussolini, Bush II, now Trump the Great.

60% disapprove of him: how will he handle dissent? One clue is he will hold private rallies with his own private security who can manhandle protesters with abandon. "Get em outta here; rough em up!' he told his supporters.

HDR Sunset, Costa Rica
HDR Sunset, Costa Rica
(image by kansasphoto) License DMCA Details

My hometown: Santa Cruz, Ca...the Left Coast. Choose your neighborhood: here is one, downtown on the coast:

Results show that 7.5% of voters (80) in this precinct voted to elect Donald Trump" Downtown midtown voted 4.8% for Trump. In this county, immigrants are part of the family.

Authoritarian leaders do not have press conferences; they have mass rallies. Heil Trump!

He will not have public press conferences where he can be challenged; like Hitler, he will stage rallies where his own police can rough up protesters and expel them, his model for how to treat Mexicans and Muslims. He will replace engagement with the press with theater and ritual. He will have private police who will mug protesters.

Hatred breeds hatred; violence breeds violence: those who rule without popular support must both lie and start wars to gain supporters and demonize the majority who oppose him. The result is always the same: war, economic collapse, brutal suppression of freedom, disaster.

Santa Cruz sunset
Santa Cruz sunset
(image by dalecruse) License DMCA Details

On the other hand, Costa Rica is cheap and for for $100 a month, you can have healthcare. When the air is poisoned and you can't stop it, move. If you have any strength, resist. I suggest both moving (California rejected Trump by 4 million....a safe haven for the opposition) and resisting.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:07:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Warner R. Heston III

Become a Fan
Author 78698
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since May 1, 2012), 1 fan, 2 articles, 54 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Definitely Fascism. All those "working class" people voted for that guy and they just don't have a clue. Hillary would have been a really bad choice as well. I said that if my only choice was to vote for Trump or Hillary, I would vote for Trump, but both of them are rotten to the core. I voted for Jill knowing that she would not win, but my conscious would not allow me to sign of the BS of either one of those two. Remember to replace the F word with the T word. So... Trump that! or Those Muthertrumpers... or Trump You Man....

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:17:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2749 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Warner R. Heston III:   New Content

Yup. White working class voted mostly for Trump, not black, Latino, native American and Asian working class.

atlantic.com has a good article, I excerpt:

Late last year, a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that middle-aged, white Americans have been getting sicker and dying in greater numbers, even as the rest of the world is living longer and healthier.

The authors of that study attributed the trend to what we called "despair deaths:" mainly suicides, drug overdoses, and alcohol-related liver disease.

Now, a new analysis from the Commonwealth Fund suggests there's more to the story. ......

By digging through CDC data, they saw that the reason death rates failed to decline as expected was not entirely due to suicide and substance abuse. Although those factors explained about 40 percent of the gap, the rest was attributable to the leading causes of death--things like heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory disease."

in conjunction, I had just read the following, which relates to the "poorly educated" angry sheep that Trump manipulated but to his efforts to bring back the deadly coal jobs: (for every 7 coal miners, coals kills one person thru pollution)

"West Virginia has received 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills over a six-year period. The West Virginia Sunday Gazette-Mail has been investigating the rise in fatal overdoses from those two prescribed painkillers and the numbers are staggering.

The trail of painkillers leads to West Virginia's southern coalfields, to places like Kermit, population 392. There, out-of-state drug companies shipped nearly 9 million highly addictive -- and potentially lethal -- hydrocodone pills over two years to a single pharmacy in the Mingo County town.

The Gazette-Mail was able to get its hands on confidential drug shipping sales records between 2007-2012 for all of West Virginia, by county. The southern West Virginia counties have been hit with higher fatal drug overdoses and they have also received considerably more of the pain pill deluge"

This is coal country. Coal not only kills those who breath its toxic fumes but those who work in the mines through "deaths of despair."

"

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:17:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 