White House Photographer Souza Assembles the Best Photos of Obama in 2016

File:Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama in 2014.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
(image by commons.wikimedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details
Obama and Daila Lama meeting in 2014

photo by Pete Souza, official White House Photographer


This is a great collection of the best White House photos of 2016, the last collection. Yes, indeed, after all the negativity and criticism of Obama during this tumultuous election, with a whole host of recriminations and blame that will main unresolved, even for the future historians who will attempt to record and reconstruct what really happened, the fact remains for me that I will miss this man and his family.


These photos reveal much more than did the accumulation of 8 years of mendacious mainstream media miasma, written in appreciation on my part, and not as a nattering nabob of negativity.


Thanks so much to Pete Souza, for putting this together! I met Obama at Occidental College in the spring of 1981, back when he was Barry from Hawaii, keen on political science, and considering leaving Occidental, which in fact he did. I wish the Trustees had listened then to his counsel about how to end apartheid by pulling the investments out of DeBeers, and South African gold and diamonds. Nelson Mandela could have been freed ten years earlier from his prison on Robben Island, where he served 18 of his 27 years in prison.

Here is the entire photo essay.

click here

My articles here at OpEdNews compiling the most of incisive of the many Obama editorial page endorsements go back to the 2008 campaign. Here is one:

Obama's Editorial Endorsements: including Washington Post, Fidel Castro, Richard Lugar, Chuck Hagel, & more

click here


and another

ENDORSEMENTS 6: College Station,New Haven,San Antonio,Columbus,Las Vegas,Lexington KY

click here

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

This compilation of the best photos of 2016 by White House Photographer, Pete Souza, is the last of its kind.

No matter what you think of Obama in this or that context, these are some great and compelling photos, which, in time, we will look back on with sincere nostalgia.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 1, 2017 at 2:27:19 PM

Author 0
