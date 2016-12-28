Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

When the Nuclesr Arms Race Became a Thing

By       Message Craig K. Comstock     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/28/16

Author 82641
- Advertisement -

Given the strictures of diplomacy, it's sometimes revolutionary just to discuss a subject. It becomes a thing. It may fade away, but having been a thing once makes it easier to become a thing again. We're familiar with human rights being on the international agenda, along with trade and calculations about missiles, but nuclear abolition?

The latter subject arose one day at Reykjavik, Iceland, in a wind-swept place called Hofdi House. The protagonists were the leaders of the Soviet Union and the U.S., along with their foreign ministers, around a small table. The year was 1986.

Nuclear Bunker scotbot at flickr.com/people/28041629@N00/
Nuclear Bunker scotbot at flickr.com/people/28041629@N00/
(image by scotbot)   License   DMCA   Details

As a foundation official with the goal of helping to end the Cold War, I happened to be in Iceland to talk with a citizen diplomat. My visit was scheduled weeks in advance. Then Gorbachev and Reagan decided to hold a summit there. All hotel reservations were cancelled. I improvised by hiring a grad student at the university to help me and he began by inviting me to sleep in his children's'' room while the kids and his wife would be away visiting grandparents.

During the summit, I sidled into the CBS control room by acting as if I belonged there. As a loudspeaker warned that the network would be putting Reykjavik on the air, coast to coast, live, in 30 seconds, an introductory videotape was discovered to be missing. At the last instant, a messenger skidded into the room and jammed the tape into a machine. Taking another languid sip of his diet soda, the overweight director remained calm as if they went through this every day. It struck me that they did. Improvisations R Us.

Seeing that most of the media people had little to do while the secret talks were being held, I remembered it was the official publication day of a pair of books that I'd edited with Don Carlson, a California entrepreneur and philanthropist. They were called Citizen Summitry and Securing Our Planet. The subject was the end of the Cold War, which then seemed utterly impossible.

- Advertisement -

Engaging the main ballroom of a downtown hotel, I intended to entertain reporters with a demo borrowed from an organization called Beyond War. It involved dropping a few BBs into a metal ice bucket. These stood for all explosives in World War II. Then I would pour in hundreds more of the pellets and explain they stood for the nuclear arsenals that now existed.

This slightly corny plan was foiled by the unexpected emergence of Gorbachev and Reagan from Hofdi House, causing almost all the reporters to rush out. I was left with a correspondent for Swedish Radio, who took pity on me and conducted a detailed interview.

The summit broke up over Reagan's refusal to limit research on his "Star Wars" program of missile defense to the lab, but the big news was that the subject of eliminating all nuclear weapons had been raised. Both leaders had realized that the system of mutual nuclear threats might end in a final ghastly accident or miscalculation. Reagan wanted to be able to stop incoming missiles, a hope that has never been realized. Gorbachev wanted to end the threat by eliminating both sides' ability to wreck civilization, which has also not happened. They couldn't agree on the method, but they agreed that something needed to be done.

Then I flew to Moscow. Over coffee with an aide who had been at Khrushchev's elbow during the Cuban missile Crisis, I learned how close we'd come to nuclear war; and later, watching "The Fog of War," heard former Secretary of Defense McNamara casually mention that he knew of a few other times when the missiles had nearly flown. I wondered whether this was really a stable system.

Since then we have operated this unstable system for another 30 years. But a nuclear exchange could never happen, right? Years after talking with Khrushchev's aide, I wrote a piece called "A Nuclear Secret." To quote from that article: In financial analysis, "black swans" have become a popular metaphor for dangers that are very high in negative consequences, even if they seem vanishingly low in probability. For example, in terms of the behavior of big banks, the economic crisis of 2008 (and beyond); in terms of nuclear power, Chernobyl and Fukushima; in terms of storms, the effects of Katrina; in terms of deep sea drilling, the BP geyser in the Gulf of Mexico; or in terms of rocketry, the explosion of Challenger (which had happened in the year of the Reykjavik summit). These crises share a theme: the very low estimated probability of their happening. Obviously, they all did happen. But has this lesson been learned?

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Author of two recent books, Enlarging Our Comfort Zones: A Life of Unexpected Destinations (2016) and Gift of Darkness (2015);producer and host of "Like Wow," a TV interview show about "people doing something admirable," with many episodes (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mindful Molecules

Investing in Psychoactives

TV Madness

Cuban Missile Crisis in Reverse?

A Gift from the Collapseniks

Taking PTSD Seriously

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2913 quicklinks, 11011 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

We have had many well-documented "close calls." It is but a matter of time, even if we stopped making more nukes, before the first one is launched, after which "all bets are off."

I recommend these recent articles for further reading

click here

click here

Ditto anything by David Swanson

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 at 7:10:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 