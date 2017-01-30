Refresh  
What to Expect from Trump's Circle Jerking Narcissist Psychopath Team

Trump's team of Narcissists-- all reflecting him
Lying, clown, juvenile, narcissist coward psychopath-- do I even have to say his name for you to know who I'm talking about-- has surrounded himself with a team of brutal, callous, heartless fellow narcissists and psychopaths.

Narcissists don't do anything for others. They do things for themselves, except, when they want people to believe they are good. So, what happens when you pool together a team of narcissist psychopaths and give them immense power?

  • They don't worry about being supervised. They ARE the supervisors so they don't have to worry about getting caught or found out.
  • They don't get outside feedback. After all, narcissists believe they are smarter and better than everyone else.
  • They try to undermine anyone who blatantly opposes them. Be prepared for the White House narcissist psychopaths to order all the intelligence and police resources at their disposal to cause trouble for people who oppose them or get under their thin skin. narcissist psychopaths are very vindictive.
  • They do things in the dark, in secret. For every publicly announced Executive order, assume that Trump and his coterie of fellow narcissist, psychopath clowns have generated many more that are derangedly commanding heads of agencies to do things too illegal, vile and immoral for public consumption.
  • Psychopaths are callous and hard hearted. They'll issue orders and policies that hurt and kill people in their pursuit of consolidated power.
  • They lie When they're in a group like the world is now afflicted with they will lie even more and try to sell the lies. This will actually work for their victims-- the authoritarian personalities who live to be victims of dominating personalities. This particularly applies to people who embrace authoritarian religions.
  • They steal. Narcissists believe they deserve everything and anything they want. They take it if they can get away with it. Trump's White House will be the biggest bonanza, not only for Trump enterprises but also for his backers.
  • They hurt people who they've tricked into loving and trusting them. There are many books and therapists specializing in helping victims of psychopaths. All psychopaths are narcissists. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
  • They're not sorry. Reince Priebus made it clear yesterday that he's not sorry for the ban on Muslims. narcissistic psychopaths don't care, don't feel guilt or regret and don't experience empathy or compassion. They can fake them though.
  • They have no respect for rules or laws, which they believe were made for suckers who follow them. It's not surprising that Trump said today that he'll eliminate 75% of regulations. Worse, as we've seen with goons from Homeland Security who refused to obey orders from federal judges, Trump will encourage people in seats of power to disobey existing regulations that he is unable to cancel or reverse. In other words, he'll be encouraging government employees to violate the law and the constitution.
  • They are predators. But unlike predators in nature, like wolves or big cats, which engage in predation for food, narcissists and psychopaths do it for pleasure, for the sick sense of conquest and domination.

    • We are seeing a historically dangerous, predatory team of narcissist psychopaths with more power than ever before. It is essential that the people of America make it clear that this will not stand.

    Personally, I am afraid what I'll say and do if I encounter any Trump supporters who are gleeful about his despicable actions so far. It won't be pretty.

    The one good thing Trump has done has been to throw an extra nail into the already dead coffin of the TPP. It has already been killed before he took office, so he doesn't get much credit for saying he was killing an already dead treaty. That's another thing narcissist psychopaths do. They take credit for things they don't deserve credit for.

    Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years.

    The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

    Daniel Geery

    What to do remains the burning question. I am delighted to see so much going on, and new ideas coming out every day, but the Wizards of Oz control the show.

    A sustained and relentless outpouring of feedback in every way possible IS imperative. More positive ideas will continue to come along, with this many people paying attention and getting involved.

    Submitted on Monday, Jan 30, 2017 at 6:10:53 PM

    Paul Repstock

    LOL. Mr. Kall suggests that his list refers exclusively to Donald Trump.
    I suggest that he re-examine the correlation to nearly every major politician. Certainly, Hillary Clinton was an even better match than Trump!
    The difference being that Kall would not have dared to publish this under a Clinton Presidency.
    The Dogs are running after Trump in full bay.

    Submitted on Monday, Jan 30, 2017 at 6:23:34 PM

