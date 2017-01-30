- Advertisement -



Trump's team of Narcissists-- all reflecting him

Lying, clown, juvenile, narcissist coward psychopath-- do I even have to say his name for you to know who I'm talking about-- has surrounded himself with a team of brutal, callous, heartless fellow narcissists and psychopaths.

Narcissists don't do anything for others. They do things for themselves, except, when they want people to believe they are good. So, what happens when you pool together a team of narcissist psychopaths and give them immense power?

They don't worry about being supervised. They ARE the supervisors so they don't have to worry about getting caught or found out.

They don't get outside feedback. After all, narcissists believe they are smarter and better than everyone else.

They try to undermine anyone who blatantly opposes them. Be prepared for the White House narcissist psychopaths to order all the intelligence and police resources at their disposal to cause trouble for people who oppose them or get under their thin skin. narcissist psychopaths are very vindictive.

They do things in the dark, in secret. For every publicly announced Executive order, assume that Trump and his coterie of fellow narcissist, psychopath clowns have generated many more that are derangedly commanding heads of agencies to do things too illegal, vile and immoral for public consumption.

Psychopaths are callous and hard hearted. They'll issue orders and policies that hurt and kill people in their pursuit of consolidated power.

They lie When they're in a group like the world is now afflicted with they will lie even more and try to sell the lies. This will actually work for their victims-- the authoritarian personalities who live to be victims of dominating personalities. This particularly applies to people who embrace authoritarian religions.

They steal. Narcissists believe they deserve everything and anything they want. They take it if they can get away with it. Trump's White House will be the biggest bonanza, not only for Trump enterprises but also for his backers.

They hurt people who they've tricked into loving and trusting them. There are many books and therapists specializing in helping victims of psychopaths. All psychopaths are narcissists. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

They're not sorry. Reince Priebus made it clear yesterday that he's not sorry for the ban on Muslims. narcissistic psychopaths don't care, don't feel guilt or regret and don't experience empathy or compassion. They can fake them though.

They have no respect for rules or laws, which they believe were made for suckers who follow them. It's not surprising that Trump said today that he'll eliminate 75% of regulations. Worse, as we've seen with goons from Homeland Security who refused to obey orders from federal judges, Trump will encourage people in seats of power to disobey existing regulations that he is unable to cancel or reverse. In other words, he'll be encouraging government employees to violate the law and the constitution.

They are predators. But unlike predators in nature, like wolves or big cats, which engage in predation for food, narcissists and psychopaths do it for pleasure, for the sick sense of conquest and domination.

Personally, I am afraid what I'll say and do if I encounter any Trump supporters who are gleeful about his despicable actions so far. It won't be pretty.

The one good thing Trump has done has been to throw an extra nail into the already dead coffin of the TPP. It has already been killed before he took office, so he doesn't get much credit for saying he was killing an already dead treaty. That's another thing narcissist psychopaths do. They take credit for things they don't deserve credit for.

