Bruno, and Rocco are best friends.

(image by Tony Orlando) License DMCA Details



What the Moon, and a Fish, has done for my Friend and Me.

All the wonder can be seen with a snorkel, and my two big fins.

Reflection from fish, Hippopotamus are hugging, and I watch a crab waving his paw my way.

The Moon reaches over, it's pull brings in another wide scene.

Star fish are coloring, Barnacles are whispering that an octopus over there is writing a new play.

The porpoise swoop in, thus carrying me far out to sea.

Great Whales are blowing, Tunas are dancing with such a joy.

A wind reaches under, jolts me high into the blue sky.

Man and his sail boat says a big hello, is that a cruise ship winking at me with all his light in this vast space.

The universe whirls, in all of this dark sky.

Something is taking a picture of me, as it is turning around oh how I thank dear Mr. Hubble.

In a distant, instantly I find.

A Man with a parachute asks if I need a ride.

Smile with a laugh, As I stretch my arms wide.

A flock of birds tell us we are great, airplanes waving all from each side.

Swept away by just a glance, quite a long train is carrying me.

