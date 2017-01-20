Refresh  
What the Moon, and a Fish, has done for my Friend and Me.

Bruno, and Rocco are best friends.
Bruno, and Rocco are best friends.
(image by Tony Orlando)   License   DMCA   Details

What the Moon, and a Fish, has done for my Friend and Me.

All the wonder can be seen with a snorkel, and my two big fins.

Reflection from fish, Hippopotamus are hugging, and I watch a crab waving his paw my way.

The Moon reaches over, it's pull brings in another wide scene.

Star fish are coloring, Barnacles are whispering that an octopus over there is writing a new play.

The porpoise swoop in, thus carrying me far out to sea.

Great Whales are blowing, Tunas are dancing with such a joy.

A wind reaches under, jolts me high into the blue sky.

Man and his sail boat says a big hello, is that a cruise ship winking at me with all his light in this vast space.

The universe whirls, in all of this dark sky.

Something is taking a picture of me, as it is turning around oh how I thank dear Mr. Hubble.

In a distant, instantly I find.

A Man with a parachute asks if I need a ride.

Smile with a laugh, As I stretch my arms wide.

A flock of birds tell us we are great, airplanes waving all from each side.

Swept away by just a glance, quite a long train is carrying me.

I have lived in the suburbs of my large city, always finding a place nearby to escape to be with the wildlife, or travel with my wonderful step father to enjoy all that is offered in the small town he grew up in. I got to have a nice education (more...)
 

The greatest adventure is having a friend. Everything on this Earth has this potential, there are no exceptions. Our senses are wonderfully tuned so we may find another to enhance our lives. Unmistakably there is no better use for your nose, our touch, eyesight, and ears. It takes just one look at the picture in this poem to see this.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 20, 2017 at 4:19:31 PM

