What is Really Going On in Politics

Related Topic(s):

Two face vase
Two face vase
(image by Edward L)   License   DMCA   Details
All the people that have the hashtag "Not my president", are deluding themselves because guess what: he will your president because on January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be sworn in as be the president of the United States. I know this pains many progresses but this is the deal we got. Now that we have a Republican house and Senate, and a Republican president, it's up to us and everyone with any common sense to watch these people and make sure they don't destroy what we have left of a Republic.

I just want to illustrate that this election showed many people in the United States that they really don't have a choice of who runs for president. We have two parties in the United States that are totally off the rails. The Democrats are just as bad as the Republicans. Most people that read this article will probably agree with me.

I'd like to talk about the nomination of Sen. Jeff sessions as Atty. Gen. of the United States. If this is an example of Donald Trump "draining the swamp" in Washington, it is also something that I can't get my head around. This is in the right wing or left wing debate, this isn't about conservatism or liberalism,this is about right and wrong. This is man couldn't even get a federal judgeship back in the 1980's. This is a man who has stood against almost everything in the American Constitution. He is repeatedly called the NAACP a communist organization. He said he was for the Ku Klux Klan until he found out they smoke pot. This is a man who will do more to harm to American democracy than anyone could possibly imagine.

The head of the NAACP said this was never about left or right this is about authoritarianism versus freedom and I completely agree with them. We must stand up as a people and tell our elected representatives that we will not accept or condone a nominee like Sen. Jeff sessions as Atty. Gen.

If you think that writing your Congressman or your Sen. will not do any good look what happened when the Republicans tried to gut the Senate Ethics Committee last week, and the American people sent a flood of letters to the Congressman telling them to back off. You know what? They backed off. These are people who face election every two years and they can be manipulated by the American people which is the way our democracy is supposed to work. The same thing can be done against hare-brained and irresponsible nominations of people against the very agencies that are called on to head. I'm talking about the EPA and HUD and the Department of Education. If you look at the nominees closely you will see that they are against the very agencies there called on to represent. If this is draining the swamp the maybe we a should just let the water stand. You don't fix your democracy by destroying it.

Democrats and Republicans are both at fault and they have been for years. The appointment of Hillary Clinton to be the Democratic nominee almost destroyed the Democratic Party. This is because of people who support the corporations run the Democratic Party and people noticed and will not put up with it anymore. Donald Trump didn't get elected because people like him. Donald Trump got elected because people hated Hillary Clinton more than him.

This is a time of great change, and we need to understand that it is the people of the United States that called for great change. This doesn't mean that everybody who voted for Donald Trump is a right-wing fanatic and Donald Trump need to realize this too. Donald Trump need to understand that people in United States don't want authoritarian government they want a government that works for the people. This is not a left or right question or conservative or liberal question this is a question of whether or not the people of the United States are represented by the government.

Now the Republicans love Wikileaks and Julianne Assange because he released all of the emails from the DNC to the public, ruining Hillary Clinton's chance of the presidency. In 2010 they hated Wikileaks, they hated Edward Snowden, and they called for imprisonment or execution. Now, there are the heroes of the Republicans and the Democrats who used to support whistle-blowers are now trying to put them in jail. Is this not something that is just incredible?

If you look at this outside of the political spectrum you understand what this is all about; it is about opportunism. Both sides the Democrats and Republicans are just trying to support the people that support their agenda at the time regardless of right or wrong. Both the Democrats and Republicans will support anyone who support them regardless of what happens to the American people. This should make everyone in America understand that these two political parties don't care about what Americans really want. I think I've illustrated some of the things that I see happening in this country and I think that people should pass this on to other people who don't understand why everyone is switching sides from this caused that cause and what Donald Trump is really doing.

It is very clear to me that this is been going on for almost all our history and it's time for it to stop. What we have in America is to corporately we owned parties trying to manipulate voters into voting for them when both parties are responsible for so many egregious actions against their own constituencies that it makes you wonder why intelligent people in America only put up with two parties. There's so many different forms of expression and opinion in United States that two parties cannot possibly address the diversity of our nation. Americans like diversity, this is something the Trump administration was understand. Donald Trump another people who insist that America is white Christian and conservative are dead wrong. We are a country of people of different backgrounds and opinions. The Republican party and the Democrat party do not address the needs of the nation. It's high time that the American people demand more of the representative governmental system and demand more than two corporately owned parties to express their desire in government.

If you want to change this country, if you want to stop the military from gobbling up 54% of our budget every year, if you want to stop the endless wars and the corporate takeover of the American government, you need to understand that the Democrats and Republicans are not in the fight with you. The defense contractors in the military-industrial complex in the security state don't want to stop the wars and aggression that goes on in the world. Therefore, we need more than two parties in United States because both parties that we have now are owned by the same people that bring you endless war.



Tim Gatto is Ret. US Army and has been writing against the Duopoly for the last decade. He has two books on Amazon, Kimchee Days or Stoned Colds Warriors and Complicity to Contempt.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

