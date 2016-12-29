- Advertisement -



1775 : Declare our independence from England? What? Are you crazy?

1861 : Free the slaves? What? Are you crazy?

1919 : Give women the right to vote? What? Are you crazy?

1933 : Form strong labor unions, stand up for workers rights, and demand a livable minimum wage? What? Are you crazy?

1934 : Create a national retirement system called Social Security so that every American citizen can retire in basic comfort? What? Are you crazy?

1943 : Make the rich pay their fair share by raising the top income tax rate to 94%? What? Are you crazy?

1959 : Elect a Catholic as President of the United States? What? Are you crazy?

1963 : Outlaw discrimination, guarantee equal rights and protections under the law to African Americans? What? Are you crazy?

1968 : Stand up to the government, refuse to fight, and shut down the war in Vietnam? What? Are you crazy?

2016 : Require that our elected officials be completely accountable to voters by making them sign legally-binding contracts? What? Are you crazy?

2017 : Demand the government refund trillions of dollars of taxpayer money squandered fighting unnecessary wars and buying useless military junk? What? Are you crazy?

Fighting for the Democracy We Deserve was published in September 2015. It offers a step-by-step plan for making candidate contracts the defining ultimatum for electoral worthiness. A highly simplified outline of the strategy is available here: Candidate Contracts: Replacing Bad Brains With Good Brains



The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World does indeed offer a most controversial strategy for reversing America's suicidal militarism and delusional empire building. It is bottoms-up activism at its best, appealing directly to the personal interests of the "bottom" 160 million Americans to mount an intervention which will drown the MIC baby in the bathtub. A highly simplified outline of this strategy is available here: Dealing With A Shark Attack

