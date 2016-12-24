- Advertisement -

In the course of the election, Donald Trump was clear about his views on climate disruption, the Paris agreement, and most specifically the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Now that Trump is President-elect, he is wasting no time in putting his ideas into play. To start the ball rolling, he has appointed Scott Pruitt to head the EPA.

Reaction has been swift and overwhelming negative.

Pruitt is part of a cabal that promotes the concept that clean energy is antithetical to a robust economy.

Unsurprisingly, Pruitt fits in perfectly with the other cabinet picks, who have glaring conflicts of interest. (No surprise that Kellyanne Conway told reporters, "Attorney General Pruitt has great qualifications.").

Is Pruitt's nomination a crisis? You bet it is!

Let's go over some of what the EPA does and why Pruitt should not be anywhere near the reins.

What the EPA Does:

- Advertisement -

The EPA has a plainly stated mission: "To protect human health and the environment." Its job is "to reduce environmental risk based on the best available scientific information." This includes creating and implementing federal laws "fairly and effectively."

In December 1970, Richard Nixon initiated the EPA with an Executive Order. The concept was to integrate protections for the America public into policy that would interact with the domestic agendas of energy, transportation, industry, and agriculture.

The scope of the EPA touches almost every aspect of an American's daily life. It goes beyond clean air and water to the physical impacts of asbestos, mercury, lead, and the recognition of billions of chemicals in our households, beauty products, and plastics.

So, what happens if Pruitt gets confirmed? The EPA becomes refashioned to reflect a Trumpian point of view.

Trump and the EPA

- Advertisement -

Firstly, a disclaimer will be needed to explain the agency is now an operative for big polluters and fossil fuel interests.

The message is clear. Industries and businesses who use toxic materials in their products will have potentially relaxed standards and lowered oversight. The driving factor will be the bottom line of dollars and cents.

Ironically, the Trump rhetoric of how the EPA is stifling the economy has been disproved. There have been three peer-reviewed studies that examined the benefits of a cleaner environment. The circle is larger than just jobs. It takes into account spiraling health costs occurring from illnesses related to pollution factors, lost school and work days and premature deaths.

Next Page 1 | 2