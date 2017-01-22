Refresh  
We Are Mourning -- But We Are Marching and Organizing for Democracy and the Earth

By       Message Harvey Wasserman     Permalink
Co-written by Bob Fitrakis

At 2.5 million strong, Women's Marches crush expectations
In the midst of a terrible national illness, we organize and march for the known and solid cures.

For democracy and our natural planet.

We have clear direction on both issues.

This weekend's massive, powerful women's and other marches rocking the nation have dwarfed the turnout for Friday's illegitimate inauguration.

With them we must demand -- and WIN -- a voting system that actually reflects the will of the people, and an energy supply that comes in harmony with our Mother Earth.

For democracy: we must have universal automatic voter registration, transparent voter registration rolls, a four-day national holiday for voting, elimination of all electronic voting machines, universal hand-counted paper ballots, automatic recounts at no charge to the candidates, an end to the Electoral College, a halt to gerrymandering and a ban on corporate money in our political campaigns.

It's a towering agenda. But without it, we have no structural power. It's the essential key to the one thing that can ultimately reverse a disease like this Trump presidency -- real electoral democracy.

For our Earth: Energy is the key. Our survival on this planet demands a ban on all fossil and nuclear fuels, and an organic economy based on 100% renewables. The Solartopian transition is well underway in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Iceland, at least parts of China and elsewhere. Far more Americans now work in green energy production and efficiency than for King CONG -- coal, oil, nukes and gas (www.nukefree.org).

The economic and technological momentum is with us. Despite Koch-funded attempts to stop it, the transition to a green-powered Earth is well underway. Number one is stopping corrupt subsidies to decrepit, carbon/heat-spewing nukes before the next one explodes, and shutting the fossil fuel industry before it burns the planet to a crisp.

There are many many more things we can and must win. But through the tears of Friday's tragedy and the power of this weekend's marches, we need to cope with the source of this devastating disease.

Trump is payback for our imperial sins. He's the vulture come home to roost for so many dictatorial kleptocrats the US has imposed on smaller nations over the years: Pinochet, Mobutu, Suharto, Somoza, Marcos, Duvalier, Diem, Ky, Saddam, the Shah...the list goes on.

These corrupt, repressive servants of the American corporate empire have inflicted untold suffering on millions of innocent people for far too long. These dictatorships have formed the unjust source of much of this nation's material riches.

Trump has brought home the infection: imperial, greedy, misogynist, incompetent, uncaring, egomaniacal, sociopathic, a destroyer of the Earth. This is what we've been imposing on the rest of the world for so many decades. He is part of the price we pay for corrupting other countries and wrecking the lives of so many innocents within them.

Harvey Wasserman edits  www.nukefree.org . His SOLARTOPIA! OUR GREEN-POWERED EARTH is at  www.solartopia.org . The Solartopia Green Power & Wellness Show airs at  www.progressiveradionetwork.com .


HARVEY WASSERMAN'S HISTORY OF THE US is available at (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

