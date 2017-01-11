Refresh  
Watch Donald Trump explode on CNN journalist at press conference

Donald Trump illustrates how he will be dealing with the press. He went after CNN and Buzzfeed and threatened them.

Donald Trump slams CNN's Jim Acosta

Donald Trump goes off on CNN news organization and journalist, Jim Acosta, at his press conference for reporting on a dossier on supposed Russian dirt on him.

Trump went after the information released by Buzzfeed that included accusations of one of his lawyers meeting Russians in Prague. Trump disparaged both Buzzfeed and CNN who did not report on that particular information but did report about the intelligence agencies release of a two-page memo. He accused CNN of fake news.

Later on, Acosta reported that Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he would throw him out of a press conference if he challenged Trump like he did again.

CNN released the following statement.

CNN's decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed's decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed' s decision to deflect from CNN's reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations. We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week. We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report's allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.

http://egbertowillies.com
Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

