- Advertisement -

Pizzagate is the latest tin-foil hat conspiracy theory that originated from the John Podesta emails released by Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. Reddit and 4chan saw something diabolical in the discussion of a lost handkerchief and whether Podesta's friend thinks he will do better playing dominos on cheese rather than on pasta.

An article about this nonsense was at 4Chan but then scrubbed from the Internet. An archived version "Pizzagate": How 4Chan Uncovered the Sick World of Washington's Occult, is still available. The emails that almost got the employees at a kid-friendly restaurant killed are clearly misconstrued as coded pedophila messages. [1] Here's a link to the first of three Podesta emails

On Sep 2, 2014 2:54 PM, "Sandler, Susan" ses|AT|sandlerfoundation.orgwEmail address rote: Hi John, The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza-related. Is it yorus? They can send it if you want. I know you're busy, so feel free not to respond if it's not yours or you don't want it. Susaner John Podesta replies (09-04-2014): "It's mine but not worth worrying about." Source: Wikileaks

What is the big deal? Realtors come across items that were left in houses all the time. But because these conspiracy idiots believe: "hotdog" = boy

"pizza" = girl

"cheese" = little girl

"pasta" = little boy

- Advertisement -

"ice cream" = male prostitute

"walnut" = person of color

"map" = semen

"sauce" = orgy

They came up with this nonsense explanation for why would someone have a "pizza-related map" on a handkerchief. "Map" is commonly used as slang for any sort of residual DNA evidence, i.e. forensics investigators have used that term. Realtor is the "cleaner," aka someone who makes sure there is no evidence of the crime. The handkerchief, it turns out according to Anon reports and others, have long been known to be code for sexual fetishes to the point that it is even on Wikileaks. The second email

- Advertisement -

From:jamesacorp|AT|gmail.comEmail address To: John.P odesta|AT|gmail.comEmail address Date: 2008-10-04 20:41 Subject: Comet on Podesta. Great show! Great speech. Raised over 40 grand. My only regret is I did not make you a nice pizza. When can I?

The third email.

On Thursday, December 24, 2015, Sandler, Herbert hms|AT|sandlerfoundation.orgEmail address wrote: Mary and John I think you should give notice when changing strategies which have been long in place. I immediately realized something was different by the shape of the box and I contemplated who would be sending me something in the square shaped box. Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them. Thank you so much. I hope you and your gang are well. I miss you both. Best wishes fro a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Herb Ps. Do you think I'll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?

I always give notice when changing my long standing strategies and just the other day I was thinking about my friends sending me something in a square shaped box. Pasta, sauces, cheeses, sounds yummy to me and demolishing is the euphemism for eating aggressively delicious food with your children and grandchildren. I play dominos all the time on cheese tables rather than pasta tables, don't you?

Edgar Maddison Welch, wanted to self-investigate the Alex Jones false claims that the pizza joint was running a pedophile ring with the help of Bill and Hillary Clinton from its basement.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3