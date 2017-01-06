Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

War mongers extraordinaire

By       Message Dave Lefcourt     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/6/17

- Advertisement -

John McCain, Lindsey Graham promise Russian sanctions (Full CNN Interview) Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham talk to CNN's Jim Sciutto about President-elect Donald Trump's ties to Russia and the United States' relationship ...
John McCain, Lindsey Graham promise Russian sanctions (Full CNN Interview) Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham talk to CNN's Jim Sciutto about President-elect Donald Trump's ties to Russia and the United States' relationship ...
(image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   License   DMCA   Details

US Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham

Senators John McCain (R. AZ.)and Lindsey Graham (R.S.C.) traveled to Ukraine during the recent Congressional holiday break and proclaimed to Ukrainian government marines, "2017 will be the year of offense." [1]

A must see video of McCain and Graham is attached to Patrick Christy's article, "US Senators Vow To CRUSH Russia". It is filled with vitriol against Russian President Vladimir Putin that boggles the mind.

Make no mistake these two war mongers are pushing for war against Russia though they qualify it with, "Our fight is not with the Russian people but with Putin".

How nice. Considering over 80% of the Russian people support Putin any war against Putin is a war with Russia.

In contrast President elect Trump has vowed to work with Putin so a clash between him and these two supposed senate Republican "leaders" over US policy toward Putin and Russia seems inevitable.

- Advertisement -

The disconnect from reality by these two Senate stooges staggers the imagination what with their over the top "Enough of Russian aggression" and " because we cannot allow Vladimir Putin to succeed here (Ukraine) because if he succeeds here, he will succeed in other countries".

Of course McCain and Graham make no reference to the February 2014 coup in Kiev brought about by behind the scenes machinations of Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that resulted in the overthrow of legitimately elected Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych and the coming to power of a US backed neo-Nazi post coup regime to Kiev particularly against the Russian speaking Ukrainian's in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

In Crimea the people having witnessed the coup in Kiev chose to hold a referendum and voted to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation.

All the fiction of a supposed Russian invasion of Crimea we heard from Washington and their European NATO vassals was merely Russian soldiers already legitimately stationed in Crimea as part of a long term lease agreement with the Ukraine government that housed the Russian Black Sea Fleet. And all they did was help keep the peace in Crimea during the vote on the people's referendum.

So now with reality of Ukraine already twisted and misrepresented by the Obama administration, their NATO sycophants in Europe, the US corporate MSM and most of the Congress these past three years comes McCain and Graham upping the ante beating the drums for a war against Putin and Russia.

- Advertisement -

Trumps inauguration is in two weeks. Attempts of hemming him in or heading him off (with regards to his avowed stance of wanting to work with Putin) by two obsessed Putin haters McCain and Graham seems in high gear.

How this turns out is anyone's guess.

[1] US Senators Vow To CRUSH Russia", by Patrick Christys, Information Clearing House, January 5, 2017

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 117 articles, 2921 quicklinks, 11090 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
"Our fight is not with the Russian people but with Putin".


Let 'em at it. Swords, boxing gloves, wet noodles, wedgies, wooden spoons, or RPGs, if that's their choice. If they stay away from the buffalo, I'd recommend Antelope Island, in the Great Salt Lake. We could get some great aerial photos.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 6, 2017 at 11:21:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 